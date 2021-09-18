Ripple Arrives In Africa And Latin America With Paydek. Is The Momentum Of The Quote Behind The Corner?

Ripple is continuing its global expansion program. In fact, the RippleNet network has integrated Paydek, a UK-based payment company. Sendi Young, head of development at Ripple, made the big announcement. The aim is to connect payments to and from Latin America and Africa in real time.

In the words of the former MasterCard executive, Paydek leveraged his stock in Africa and then made it to Latin America. He has been recognized for a great contribution to the development of on-demand work. Ripple’s presence in Latin America is not new, as Localpayment was already present.

Remote payment has been challenging in this region, exacerbated by the pandemic. The union of these two technologies has certainly led and will lead to further improvements, especially on the side of the payments of contractors and freelancers. The development of these technologies requires safe and reliable payment processors, but above all very fast for fast payment processing.

The controversy between the SEC and Ripple continues

The fight to the bitter end between the SEC and Ripple is not over yet. Indeed, there have been new implications. To another request from Ripple for certain documents, the SEC still responds with a “NO”. They had already refused to respond, appealing to the deliberative process and client attorney privilegeRipple asked for the provisions of the investment and commercial contracts that it itself would use to carry out illegal transactions. It is interesting to follow the story to find out the judge’s answer which, according to the lawyer Jeremy Hogan, will be “Motion Granted”.

Lateral Phase For Ripple, How Will Its Price Evolve?

On August 13 and 14, Ripple recorded an increase of approximately 32% overall. In the following days the price lateralizes and is currently lateralizing between $ 1.2796 and $ 1.0671. On 6 September there was a break in the upside of the lateral phase, but the return was lightning fast. The price now travels to the bottom of the side stage, below the 21-period average.

The volatility on the cryptocurrency is not high. According to this, no sudden developments are expected in the coming days. It will be important to observe Ripple in order to decide to enter long or short. It all depends on whether the top or bottom is broken. The chances of a downside are greater. The first target could be positioned at $ 0.85. The second at $ 0.69.

