Ripple Arrives In Africa And Latin America With Paydek. Is The Momentum Of The Quote Behind The Corner?

Remote payment has been challenging in this region, exacerbated by the pandemic. The union of these two technologies has certainly led and will lead to further improvements, especially on the side of the payments of contractors and freelancers. The development of these technologies requires safe and reliable payment processors, but above all very fast for fast payment processing.

The controversy between the SEC and Ripple continues

The fight to the bitter end between the SEC and Ripple is not over yet. Indeed, there have been new implications. To another request from Ripple for certain documents, the SEC still responds with a “NO”. They had already refused to respond, appealing to the deliberative process and client attorney privilegeRipple asked for the provisions of the investment and commercial contracts that it itself would use to carry out illegal transactions. It is interesting to follow the story to find out the judge’s answer which, according to the lawyer Jeremy Hogan, will be “Motion Granted”.