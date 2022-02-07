Ripple at the turning point against SEC | Sentiment Bullish on XRP

Just over a year has passed since the most significant event in the history of Rippleor the opening of the legal proceeding by SEC, which would seem to be stuck in a long series of debates by now. All with the relative strength of the authority that today would seem to be heavily downsized.

Finally, the press has also begun to intervene on the subject, so to speak generalistin particular that of a certain thickness in the USEwho is starting to doubt so much of the successful from the witch hunt conducted by SEChow much of the goodness of the reasons.

Who will win between SEC, Ripple and all the other chains?

A situation that works in favor of Ripple – and that could be a sign of bottom and future recovery of $ XRP. We can find it inside the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free demo account with PREMIUM FEATURES INCLUDED – intermediary who has never removed from the list $ XRP and which today offers it within an overall list of 49+ crypto.

At the same platform we find the CopyTraderwhich allows the full copy of the positions of best investors, or even to spy on how they are operating on the market. With the Smart Portfolios instead we will be able to invest in crypto baskets that include the best projects within them. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Ripple against the SEC or against all?

The front of the crypto, like that of politics, it is not compact. And whoever is describing this story, which has been dragging on for a year now, is wrong in these terms in our opinion. On the one hand there was certainly the desire, on the part of SECto try to do of Ripple an example for the whole sector, in particular for i not aligned. On the other hand, however, there was Ripple which has tried to stand up as a defender of the whole sector, but beating right and left to try to defend mainly itself.

Of the attacks on Ethereum we have already spoken on these pages, and there will also be a way to talk about the research financed against it in the future Bitcoinas we have already talked about the erroneous position of Garlinghouse – leader of Ripple – in pushing for a $ BTC that you become PoS.

An equally complex situation also on the political frontsince on the one hand we have the US Democratic Party which, at least in Congress, would appear to be fiercely against the industry. Except then having prominent personalities such as the newly elected mayor of New York which instead row in the opposite direction.

On the front Republican the array appears to be relatively more compact. Ted Cruz admitted to having bought cryptocurrencies, as well as several senators and congressmen have already openly fought to save the sector. A war on several fronts, with a confusion that is unlikely to be resolved by SECnor from politics. With political issues, they also concern the relationships between different crypto protocols.

The press level now against SEC

The SEC moveswhich were actually started from predecessor of Gary Gensler have been considered, on several occasions, as excessively reckless by various commentators. Now the matter is exploding in the press mainstream And generalistsuch as also Politicwith an authority for the market surveillance which also comes apart in terms of public opinion.

With a but: many believe the question Ripple will be that definitory for the whole sector, while in reality it will be the closure of a chapter on which, also by virtue of the announced regularization, the USE will come back.

What – even if little – would seem to be clear is that the bottom for $ XRP has already been reached, and that in reality there is room to return to flying soon.