Ripple attacks bitcoin mining with the stupidest idea

The executives of Ripple continue to hit the mining Bitcoin (BTC), this time suggesting a new idea that has been labeled the “dumbest idea” of 2021 by a mining expert.

Bitcoin it should move away from the “climate disaster” which is its consensus mechanism proof-of-work (PoW) and instead embracing a model where existing miners receive rewards without doing anything, Ripple president and co-founder Chris Larsen said in a new proposal.

“The emerging solution among climate experts is that Bitcoin’s code needs to be modified into a low-energy consensus algorithm like those used by nearly every other major crypto protocol,” Larsen argued for a transition to the alternative algorithm of proof-of-stake (PoS).

He added that the main challenge in making such a change would likely be the resilience of miners who invested heavily in equipment, which would be rendered useless should the protocol switch to a PoS model.

To solve this problem, Larsen suggested that all existing Bitcoin miners can instead receive a BTC reward based on their share of the current hash rate, without actually having to mine any coins with their electricity-intensive machines. .

“Existing miners would simply have rights to future bitcoin rewards without the need to spend additional energy or make additional investments in mining rigs,” Larsen wrote, adding that this could be subject to staking rules “to further secure the network.” .

Finally, Ripple’s president said his proposal could shift the Bitcoin network from “its current state of climate disaster to a truly green financial technology of the future.”

The proposal was not well received by bitcoiners, with for example Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics and founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, also known for his analysis of Bitcoin mining, calling it “the stupidest idea I’ve ever encountered this year.”

“Hey, you know all those nice properties of PoW: unforgivable cost, neglect in the validation set, non-perpetual validation advantage? Let’s get rid of those, ”Carter added.

Even the research team of the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX doesn’t seem to take Chris Larsen’s proposal very seriously:

Others have expressed support for PoW as the best approach to keep the network decentralized.

“Proof-of-work is the only proven consensus mechanism we have today. Securing billions of dollars in bitcoin,” Alejandro De La Torre of Proofofwork.Energy, a Bitcoin mining consultancy, told Cryptonews.com. . “If you think you have a better consensus mechanism, build it. Otherwise, shut up.”

Meanwhile, other industry observers have suggested that the problem actually lies in how energy is generated.

“Energy consumption is not the problem, it is the means by which it is currently generated. If BTC used solar energy, this wouldn’t be a problem, “he said written a Twitter user, adding that power generation in the world must increase independently of bitcoin.

Discussing the proposal on Reddit, several users called it “stupid” to grant future rights to receive BTC based on the current hash rate. “[…] It’s some kind of chess move that I don’t see, “another user asked.

Furthermore, concerns about the energy use of PoW as a consensus mechanism have been repeatedly disproved in the past. According to Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, many of the critics who attack Bitcoin’s energy use “begin with the assumption that it is useless.”

“A trillion dollar market cap doesn’t agree,” he said written Alden earlier this year, adding: “Little concern is given to the energy consumption of washing machines around the world, for example, because we understand its value.”

This latest proposal from Ripple’s president is not the first time that representatives of the company, which is associated with the XRP token, have suggested changes to the Bitcoin code.

The same also happened in March of this year, when Ripple’s Technical Director David Schwartz criticized Bitcoin’s PoW consensus mechanism.

Its design is “such that true decentralization and disintermediation was never a possibility,” Schwartz said at the time, arguing that miners are the main stakeholders who are “trying to charge the highest fees they can get. get away with it “.

At the time, Ripple’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse also offered his opinion on Bitcoin, saying it is “not ideal as a payment mechanism” due to energy costs and associated carbon emissions.

