Ripple, Avalanche, Terra: Non-Unique Indications from Crypto

LUNA shares as of this writing $ 46.14 with a decrease of 1.9% in the last 24 hours. The slight depreciation in progress started immediately after reaching the new all-time highs and should probably be framed as a technical movement due to the start of profit taking. Psychological price resistance for LUNA stands at $ 50. The altcoin is currently consolidating above the 20-period moving average on the 4-hour chart, positioned at $ 41.30-41.60, which suggests a bias towards bullish momentum among traders. All other technical indicators are also indicative of positive market price action. Neither the RSI, nor the MACD or the Awesome Oscillator show any overbought situations, so there would currently be no obstacles in the way of further appreciation of the crypto. According to Samal the supports are located, in sequence, at $ 45.38 and $ 43.46 (= short-term levels) as well as at $ 38.27 and $ 32.89 (= main trend support levels).

Bearish indications on Avalanche

AVAX is at $ 66.41 as we write it after a -6.8% decline in the past 24 hours. The altcoin suffered a sell-off which brought it back close to its support level at $ 64.80. The next lower verification level would be found at $ 55.40, the low the altcoin last traded about two weeks ago, and below which we would have projections up to $ 48.26 based on Anushmita Samal’s analysis. The main technical outlook points to the imminence of a bearish price action. The Relative Strength Index has fallen below the 50 mark and is still in bearish territory. The indication is also confirmed by the Awesome Oscillator, while the Bollinger bands have so far remained substantially parallel, suggesting less immediate price volatility. Resistances on AVAX are found, in sequence, at $ 73.83 and $ 79.18.

