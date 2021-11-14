Ripple, Avalanche, Terra: Non-Unique Indications from Crypto
Most major altcoins traded in negative territory today after posting some good bullish trading days earlier this month. Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) were also marginally affected by the declines. However, XRP in particular is trying to recover by returning above the “old” support on the 4-hour charts at $ 1.04. LUNA, on the other hand, is slightly correcting after reaching all-time highs just today, while the -6.8% recorded on AVAX was triggered in conjunction with the generalized sell-off of the major cryptocurrencies, which developed in the last 24 hours. Below we have collected the views of the analyst and financial journalist Anushmita Samal, relating to these three cryptocurrencies and reported today on several American news sites.
Less buying pressure for Ripple
According to Samal, Ripple is consolidating a short-term bearish trend, which is responsible for the 1.09% loss suffered by prices in the last 24 hours. As of this writing, XRP is quoting at $ 1.02 and probably aims to revise the low zone at $ 0.94. The next lower verification level would instead be located at $ 0.87. On the 4-hour chart, the first resistance is represented by the 200-period moving average, currently trading at $ 1.07-1.08; prices steadily below this resistance indicate a greater bearish bias in the activity of sellers. Bearish indications are also coming from some technical oscillators including the Awesome Oscillator and the MACD. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still inside its bullish area, however revealing a decrease in buying pressure. Only after a consolidation above $ 1.08 could it break the bearish scenario and set the stage for a recovery to $ 1.14 and then to $ 1.18.
Land in a position to attempt new stretches
LUNA shares as of this writing $ 46.14 with a decrease of 1.9% in the last 24 hours. The slight depreciation in progress started immediately after reaching the new all-time highs and should probably be framed as a technical movement due to the start of profit taking. Psychological price resistance for LUNA stands at $ 50. The altcoin is currently consolidating above the 20-period moving average on the 4-hour chart, positioned at $ 41.30-41.60, which suggests a bias towards bullish momentum among traders. All other technical indicators are also indicative of positive market price action. Neither the RSI, nor the MACD or the Awesome Oscillator show any overbought situations, so there would currently be no obstacles in the way of further appreciation of the crypto. According to Samal the supports are located, in sequence, at $ 45.38 and $ 43.46 (= short-term levels) as well as at $ 38.27 and $ 32.89 (= main trend support levels).
Bearish indications on Avalanche
AVAX is at $ 66.41 as we write it after a -6.8% decline in the past 24 hours. The altcoin suffered a sell-off which brought it back close to its support level at $ 64.80. The next lower verification level would be found at $ 55.40, the low the altcoin last traded about two weeks ago, and below which we would have projections up to $ 48.26 based on Anushmita Samal’s analysis. The main technical outlook points to the imminence of a bearish price action. The Relative Strength Index has fallen below the 50 mark and is still in bearish territory. The indication is also confirmed by the Awesome Oscillator, while the Bollinger bands have so far remained substantially parallel, suggesting less immediate price volatility. Resistances on AVAX are found, in sequence, at $ 73.83 and $ 79.18.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.