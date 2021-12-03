Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’ From CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’
The CEO of, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP, is not a fan of digital meme currency (DOGE).
Brad Garlinghouse believes DOGE is not good for the cryptocurrency market due to its alleged “inflationary dynamics” and its unlimited supply.
Global inflation is pushing the price of (BTC) higher but is a warning to Dogecoin fans, Garlinghouse said in a moderated debate by CNBC during the Fintech Abu Dhabi event.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.