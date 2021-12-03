Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’ From CoinTelegraph



Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’



The CEO of, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP, is not a fan of digital meme currency (DOGE).

Brad Garlinghouse believes DOGE is not good for the cryptocurrency market due to its alleged “inflationary dynamics” and its unlimited supply.

Global inflation is pushing the price of (BTC) higher but is a warning to Dogecoin fans, Garlinghouse said in a moderated debate by CNBC during the Fintech Abu Dhabi event.

