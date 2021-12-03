News

Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’ From CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for its ‘inflationary dynamics’

The CEO of, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP, is not a fan of digital meme currency (DOGE).

Brad Garlinghouse believes DOGE is not good for the cryptocurrency market due to its alleged “inflationary dynamics” and its unlimited supply.

Global inflation is pushing the price of (BTC) higher but is a warning to Dogecoin fans, Garlinghouse said in a moderated debate by CNBC during the Fintech Abu Dhabi event.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

