Ripple collaborates with GME Remittance in Thailand

Ripple announces a partnership with Global Money Express or GME Remittance to accelerate and scale payments in Thailand.

In accordance to reported, the collaboration with one of the largest non-bank remittance service providers in South Korea, GME Remittance, took place through SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between SBI Holdings and Ripple.

Practically, GME Remittance will be able to connect to Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand’s largest bank in terms of market capital, and use RippleNEt for South Korea-Thailand cross-border payments.

Assuming that there are 184,000 Thai citizens residing in South Korea, and that RippleNet already uses its roster between these two countries, the South Korean payment service provider should be able to increase its volumes.

About that, Subash Chandra Poudel, director and COO of GME Remittance said:

“We have chosen Ripple as our partner because with RippleNet we can launch in new countries with new partners within 1-2 weeks. This has dramatically reduced time to market and gives us an edge over our competitors. Since the launch of our partnership, our team has benefited from the strength of RippleNet, where transactions are tracked at every stage of the process, making it easy to send money across borders with speed and transparency “

And in fact, this maneuver should only be the beginning of an expansion of GME Remittance also towards territories such as Europe and the United States.

Ripple and RippleNet’s cross-border payments in Thailand and around the world

This new corridor for cross-border payments from Ripple, strengthens RippleNet’s presence in Asian countries.

About that, Emi YoshikawaRipple’s Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Operations commented:

“Remittance corridors requiring high performance payments to this region are growing exponentially – with people needing to send money around the clock, even on holidays or weekends. We are delighted to partner with a leading payment service provider such as GME Remittance to deliver a superior customer experience, while accelerating their expansion into new markets while connecting with our existing network of established partners on RippleNet. “

RippleNet by Ripple is increasingly known among banking institutions. Last May 2021, the crypto of cross-border payments had announced its partnership also with the largest Egyptian bank, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

Even the previous month, RippleNet always had welcomed also the Novatti Group, supporting transactions between Australia and the Philippines, via the iRemit provider.