Ripple could beat SEC | Hypothesis withdrawal from the process?

A process that in all likelihood, within a few months, will be remembered as one of the most absurd of the history of finance. SEC is now in the corner, a position it has actually taken after a few discussions, with little chance of reversing the trend.

It rains in the wet, with internal documents which, although requested by the presiding judge, SEC would be denying – according to supporters of Ripple because they could reveal what is now Pulcinella’s secret.

SEC could withdraw in the trial that sees it as protagonist against Ripple

What is SEC hiding? The question is now winding down

You have been many, even on ours official Twitter account and through the comments of the site to ask us for an update on the situation of Ripple, who hasn't been in great shape for a few weeks now – and has recently lost fee 1 $ to be unable to recover it. A situation that we believe in part is also a consequence of what is happening in court.

SEC try early in the process to hide internal documents that would report discussions on Ripple like financial title. A question that second SEC would be of a procedural nature but on which i judges they want to see clearly.

Self SEC were to once again refuse to produce such documentation, it would remain little to discuss about the cause and the scenarios would be basically two. The judge could give no place to proceed, thus preventing a SEC also to bring the same lawsuit in the future.

The second possibility is that SEC withdraw from the hearing, the trial be canceled and end there – with the possibility to SEC however, to return to bring the same lawsuit, even on the same grounds.

What can the end of the lawsuit mean for Ripple?

The first of the two options we have listed would be the preferable one for Ripple – given that the group would be certain to be safe from future and equally absurd claims of SEC in the future. Though SEC but were to retire, there would surely be one bullish push for Ripple, which could quickly bring it close to the target price indicated by our specialists.

All this within a very interesting time for Ripple, which continues to enlarge his scope and to obtain new collaborations, some of which seasoned also from important acquisitions.

The possible closure of the lawsuit with SEC would act as an important financial push for the protocol, without forgetting the fact that the discourse of the listing on the stock exchange. L’outlook, as much for the cause as for the future of Ripple, it is positive for us, also in light of what will soon happen all over the world with the integration of stablecoin of central banks. A process in which Ripple it will play its role.