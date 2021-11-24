Ripple, Crypto Forecast: Consolidation Price Above $ 1, There Is Still Room For New Ups

Watch out for the breakout of the 1 dollar support

Turning instead to the bearish scenario, the break of the support at 1 dollar, in addition to further moving the price away from its aforementioned targets, could push Ripple (XRP) even towards the lows of the last three months of $ 0.83, with a decrease in the price. Approximately -15% compared to the current value.

Before this support, however, there would be the test in the $ 0.97 area which instead coincides with the lows of the last month.

Generally speaking, a decline below $ 1 could therefore ignite the downward pressure on the cryptocurrency and compromise the bullish view that is being built with the current consolidation.

However, it should be considered that at the moment the trading volumes on Ripple are very low and the absence of volatility is allowing the cryptocurrency to catch its breath. Precisely for this reason, in the absence of clear stimuli, the most likely scenario for the rest of the week is that of consolidation above 1 dollar.

