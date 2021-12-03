Ripple, Crypto Forecast: New Support Failure Below $ 1

For now, Ripple is trading below the 25 and 50-day EMA, which could indicate further sell-offs on the horizon.

Ripple Price Prediction: New Bearish Pressure Ahead?

For Ripple, hovering below the $ 1 area essentially means risking an acceleration of bearish pressure towards the next support in the $ 0.9 area which could extend the sell-offs to new relative lows, such as those already mentioned in August 2021, at $ 0.75.

To avoid a decline of this nature, Ripple will have to try as possible to recover the key level of 1 dollar and get safe, probably through a consolidation above this resistance.

The aforementioned support at $ 0.9 should in any case guarantee sufficient support and, in the event of new drops, the restart will probably take place from this value.