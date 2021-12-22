Ripple, Crypto Forecasts: Decisive Weekly Rise, Continues Towards the $ 1 Target

The trading volume is down -10% from the past 24 hours and the price is approaching the main resistance of $ 1, not far from the monthly highs.

Ripple and investor confidence on the SEC case

With the current rise, the hypothesis of a return to the main resistance of 1 dollar opens for Ripple, which could also happen in the very short term.

Ripple is in fact showing itself to be more solid than many other cryptocurrencies, with lower volatility and a much more defined bullish channel – in the graph – than that of numerous altcoins in full bull-run.

Underpinning the Ripple, there is essentially the investor bet on a possible compromise with the SEC, after the subpoena for the issuance and sale of unlicensed securities to the public.

Precisely, among traders and analysts the hypothesis is emerging that the SEC can simply stop at requesting a large fine, thus allowing Ripple to regain share to possibly even reach new historical highs.