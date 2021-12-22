Ripple, Crypto Forecasts: Decisive Weekly Rise, Continues Towards the $ 1 Target
Among the cryptocurrencies that recovered share in the last week, after the generalized collapse of December 2, 2021, there is also Ripple (XRP), in seventh place by market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap.
The cryptocurrency in question shows up + 6.48% tonight at 19:11, to $ 0.9073, after hitting the daily highs of $ 0.911.
The trading volume is down -10% from the past 24 hours and the price is approaching the main resistance of $ 1, not far from the monthly highs.
Ripple and investor confidence on the SEC case
With the current rise, the hypothesis of a return to the main resistance of 1 dollar opens for Ripple, which could also happen in the very short term.
Ripple is in fact showing itself to be more solid than many other cryptocurrencies, with lower volatility and a much more defined bullish channel – in the graph – than that of numerous altcoins in full bull-run.
Underpinning the Ripple, there is essentially the investor bet on a possible compromise with the SEC, after the subpoena for the issuance and sale of unlicensed securities to the public.
Precisely, among traders and analysts the hypothesis is emerging that the SEC can simply stop at requesting a large fine, thus allowing Ripple to regain share to possibly even reach new historical highs.
Price predictions
For Ripple, the next technical resistance level is exactly at $ 0.97 and would anticipate the recovery of the $ 1 psychological level.
If this price range is breached, the bullish scenario also sees rises to the $ 1.07 level which represents the monthly highs and eventually to the final short / medium term target of $ 1.35.
On the downside, however, the resumption of the bearish trend could push the price of Ripple towards the relative low of $ 0.7798. Before this value, other intermediate supports would be represented by the values of $ 0.85 and $ 0.8.
