Ripple, Crypto Forecasts: Decline Pushes Towards 50% Fibonacci Retracement

Within this certainly bearish trend, the test of the $ 0.7 level certainly represents the main threat to bullish traders, but the support in question has so far been relatively solid and the prospects for recovery are not. then so far.

Ripple Price Prediction (XRP)

The price of Ripple (XRP) is therefore close to the intermediate support level of $ 0.7 and well below the main resistance level of $ 0.85.

If the bearish pressure breaks before the support at $ 0.7, the price of Ripple may attempt to consolidate around this range and then initiate an initial recovery to at least 0.75 / 0 over time. $ 8.

Any recovery could be interrupted due to the strong resistance in the $ 0.82 area, but in the event of a breakout, the $ 0.85 level represents the natural target for the very short term (even on a weekly basis).

The hypothesis of the recovery of the level of $ 1, for the moment, is instead to be set aside.