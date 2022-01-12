News

Ripple, Crypto Forecasts: Decline Pushes Towards 50% Fibonacci Retracement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Similarly to what has been done by all the major cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) has also suffered a sharp decline in its value in the last week, although to a certainly more limited extent than the other majors such as Ethereum, BNB, Solana and Cardano.

On a weekly basis, Ripple has in fact lost -13.25% and even today it is down by -2.39%, marking at 3:57 pm this afternoon a value of $ 0.7291, still at eighth place for market capitalization.

Within this certainly bearish trend, the test of the $ 0.7 level certainly represents the main threat to bullish traders, but the support in question has so far been relatively solid and the prospects for recovery are not. then so far.

Ripple Price Prediction (XRP)

The price of Ripple (XRP) is therefore close to the intermediate support level of $ 0.7 and well below the main resistance level of $ 0.85.

If the bearish pressure breaks before the support at $ 0.7, the price of Ripple may attempt to consolidate around this range and then initiate an initial recovery to at least 0.75 / 0 over time. $ 8.

Any recovery could be interrupted due to the strong resistance in the $ 0.82 area, but in the event of a breakout, the $ 0.85 level represents the natural target for the very short term (even on a weekly basis).

The hypothesis of the recovery of the level of $ 1, for the moment, is instead to be set aside.

The bearish scenario extends up to Fibonacci 50%

Focusing instead on the bearish scenario, if the current support at $ 0.7 is broken, the current trend could extend further by intercepting the price level of $ 0.68, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement. .

Should the price of Ripple (XRP) break above this value, the renewed bearish pressure on the cryptocurrency could thus lead to a new bearish break-out with final destination set at $ 0.5 / 0.55.

However, this latter value also represents a well-priced level “Supervised” from the aforementioned supports.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“The truth about the audition for Big Brother Vip”

November 26, 2021

Huddle Magazine Advent – December 16th

4 weeks ago

The Lars von Trier exhibition in Paris

September 20, 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, but they will remain best friends

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button