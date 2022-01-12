Ripple, Crypto Forecasts: Decline Pushes Towards 50% Fibonacci Retracement
Similarly to what has been done by all the major cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) has also suffered a sharp decline in its value in the last week, although to a certainly more limited extent than the other majors such as Ethereum, BNB, Solana and Cardano.
On a weekly basis, Ripple has in fact lost -13.25% and even today it is down by -2.39%, marking at 3:57 pm this afternoon a value of $ 0.7291, still at eighth place for market capitalization.
Within this certainly bearish trend, the test of the $ 0.7 level certainly represents the main threat to bullish traders, but the support in question has so far been relatively solid and the prospects for recovery are not. then so far.
Ripple Price Prediction (XRP)
The price of Ripple (XRP) is therefore close to the intermediate support level of $ 0.7 and well below the main resistance level of $ 0.85.
If the bearish pressure breaks before the support at $ 0.7, the price of Ripple may attempt to consolidate around this range and then initiate an initial recovery to at least 0.75 / 0 over time. $ 8.
Any recovery could be interrupted due to the strong resistance in the $ 0.82 area, but in the event of a breakout, the $ 0.85 level represents the natural target for the very short term (even on a weekly basis).
The hypothesis of the recovery of the level of $ 1, for the moment, is instead to be set aside.
The bearish scenario extends up to Fibonacci 50%
Focusing instead on the bearish scenario, if the current support at $ 0.7 is broken, the current trend could extend further by intercepting the price level of $ 0.68, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement. .
Should the price of Ripple (XRP) break above this value, the renewed bearish pressure on the cryptocurrency could thus lead to a new bearish break-out with final destination set at $ 0.5 / 0.55.
However, this latter value also represents a well-priced level “Supervised” from the aforementioned supports.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.