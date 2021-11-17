Ripple, Crypto Predictions: Beware of Possible $ 1 Psychological Support Test

Ripple XRP price predictions

Turning to short-term technical analysis, Ripple’s price has slipped below the $ 1.10 area in the last few hours, surpassing the intermediate supports at $ 1.12 and $ 1.17.

From the current price level, it is possible to hypothesize, in a bearish scenario, the continuation of the current trend even up to the critical value of $ 1. A further drop from this price area, i.e. the overcoming of a fundamental psychological support for traders, could pave the way for much larger declines up to the demand area positioned at $ 0.85.

The current bearish picture would be belied by a return to the 1.15 price level and then in the $ 1.18 to $ 1.20 range.

More specifically, a return to the $ 1.20 level would allow Ripple to reverse the current bearish trend to move back towards the 1.25 value.

The recovery of the relative highs of 1.28 could represent the final target of the eventual bullish rally, but a consolidation around 1.20 represents for the moment the most likely hypothesis in this hypothetical bullish scenario.

