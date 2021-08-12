Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process

Among the best performers of this extraordinary week for the world of cryptocurrencies we find precisely Ripple XRP which is back to prowl around fee 1 $, a price that had been missing for several weeks now.

There is more in addition to the excellent market conditions that have allowed all cryptocurrencies main by capitalization to grow in double digits week over week, with Ripple continuing to close very important deals for the expansion of its network.

Excellent performance for Ripple – which is played for $ 1 in the next few hours

Ripple floods in South Korea and gains positions in the SEC trial

Ripple is performing better than the rest of the sector, even compared to Bitcoin, which has also been the undisputed leader of this new positive trend on the market. And even in the face of small, more than natural, corrections, during the morning Ripple continues to respond with short price accelerations. To contribute to this absolutely idyllic situation for XRP and for those who have invested in it, there is excellent news coming both from the commercial world and from that of the courts.

New collaboration in South Korea for migrant remittances

There is a new agreement made with GME Remittance, one of the most important Korean intermediaries for remittances of immigrants and for sending small sums abroad from South Korea. The group has in fact made its entry into RippleNet, through a partnership with the SBI group RIpple Asia, the holding company between the large Japanese banking group and Ripple Labs.

The group will allow Ripple to indirectly manage remittances over and above 180,000 Thais who are resident in South Korea and who use GME’s services to send money home. All within a partnership that could soon extend to the United States and Europe as well.

Good news comes from the trial against the SEC

In which Judge Torres gave Ripple’s defendants additional time to obtain data from Binance and other parties potentially involved in the case. A case where Ripple is trying to prove that it is not one anyway security and therefore a financial security, thus evading the diktats of the SEC itself.

This is excellent news, which suggests an end, albeit with uncertain timing, of the process without the SEC being able to obtain what is claimed. Which helped XRP regain some of the ground lost during the last fix.

Technical analysis on Ripple

To try to understand how Ripple will move in the coming hours and days – and whether or not it will be able to stably exceed the symbolic quota of $ 1, we will use the tools of the technical analysis of the best traders and investors in the short term.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages on Ripple

At 24 hours, Ripple’s moving averages are all positive, signaling that according to this instrument Ripple should continue to grow without too many problems. The moving averages However, they have an important flaw: they tend to over-represent positive market conditions, which is why we will also add analysis with technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 ADI BUY 🟢 AWESOME BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCASTIC% K NEUTRAL Indicators on Ripple at 24 hours

In reality a lot will depend on the general market trend

Much of what happens to Ripple in the next few hours will also depend on the general attitude of the market, which could experience a very brief moment of correction, having reached unimaginable price levels less than two weeks ago. If the market were to try to capitalize the gain In recent days, Ripple may have a hard time recovering above $ 1 in the very short term. However, we invite everyone to look at ours too Ripple forecasts, which clearly indicate that the potentially most interesting price levels for Ripple are in the medium and long term.