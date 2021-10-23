Ripple expands payments in Asia with Tranglo

L’Asia is one of the blockchain regions fastest growing worldwide. Several financial institutions in Asia have formed key partnerships to improve cross-border payments in the region. One of them is Take it. In a recent announcement, Ripple, one of Tranglo’s largest shareholders, said the partnership has shown significant momentum over the past 6 months.

During the aforementioned period, Tranglo launched its first Live On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service on RippleNet in the Philippines. The important too Asian cross-border payment company plans to expand its services in the coming months. Ripple pointed out that Tranglo’s cross-border payments expertise has played a vital role in meeting customer demand and supporting existing RippleNet corridors in Asia Pacific.

Ripple and Tranglo: a strategic partnership

The announcement follows Ripple's acquisition of a 40% stake in Tranglo in March as part of its expansion plans for RippleNet in Southeast Asia.

The Ripple’s ODL service uses XRP for liquidity during cross-border transactions. The announcement follows Ripple’s acquisition of a 40% stake in Tranglo in March as part of its expansion plans for RippleNet in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines are a key market for remittances. It is the third Asian country to receive remittances, where funds sent by Filipinos working abroad are an economic lifeline. Personal remittances received in the Philippines accounted for 9.7% of the country’s GDP in 2020, according to data from the World Bank.

Through the help of the newly developed fiat connections on RippleNet, the Asian cross-border payment company will now process more currencies in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Philippine peso (PHP) and the Thai baht (THB).

“The strong traction with Tranglo over the past six months alone is testament to how well we are performing our shared mission of transforming the cross-border payments experience in Asia-Pacific, a region that is often difficult to navigate,” commented Brooks Entwistle. Managing Director of RippleNet in APAC and MENA.

“The thorough Tranglo regional experience has been extremely instrumental in expanding RippleNet into Asia Pacific and I am thrilled to see us further collaborate to take our partnership to new heights, ”added Entwistle.

Ripple Blockchain Technology

Ripple’s RippleNet service has gained popularity among financial institutions around the world. Yesterday, UAE-based FX and global money transfer company Al Ansari Exchange announced that the company has selected RippleNet Cloud to allow cross-border remittances to Malaysia with MoneyMatch.

“We have successfully merged the local and regional support infrastructure using XRP as a bridge currency. With ODL and RippleNet, our partners can expect a smoother checkout experience. We expect more such partnerships in line with our mission to provide fair and affordable financial services, particularly in Asia Pacific, ”said Jacky Lee, CEO of Tranglo Group.

Final remarks

Ripple has also sought to expand the uses of XRP Ledger technology beyond digital payments and remittances central bank digital currencies (CBDC) . However, in the United States, Ripple remains deeply involved in a lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an alleged offering of unregistered XRP securities worth more than $ 1.38 billion.

We will therefore see how the situation will evolve.

