Ripple flies more | The judges push the XRP bull run

On a day that did not open in the best way for the cryptocurrency sector, XRP from Ripple it is among the crypto that grows the most. Short speculation? Probably yes, even if there is more that we will have to take into account in the analysis of this one bull run.

The news coming from the court is great for Ripple And SEC – as indeed we repeat above Cryptocurrency.it for some time, he will only be able to try to defend himself, despite having opened the procedure, in fact, as an attacker.

Ripple flies to the market: that’s why it is among the best

Excellent news in which many are already investing.

Just as we also have the CopyPortfolios – to have distributed investments that include XRP along with other cryptocurrencies. To use the platform with a real account are enough 50 US dollars minimum deposit.

SEC Rejects Ripple Requests: What Does It Have To Hide?

It is the real theme that is accompanying the discussions on Ripple in the last few days. SEC finds itself, in a curious law of retaliation, defending against the pressing requests of the lawyers of Ripple Labs, who are now also supported by the judges who are following the cause. The first, which has already been agreed, concerns the discussions within the SEC that concern not only Ripple, but also Ethereum And Bitcoin).

The second of the requests concerns the trading operations of SEC employees precisely in relation to Ripple. Hot material, at least according to the lawyers who are closely following the case, because it would contain information that could lead to immediate extinction.

A hypothesis that is influencing the markets and that, at least according to some analysts, could lead Ripple towards altitude $ 1.50, although the market is facing a phase of relative calm, with BTC and Ethereum appearing to have lost some of their propulsive thrust during the day.

Technical analysis on Ripple: what can we expect for the next 24 hours?

Despite Ripple’s push it seems to have causes exogenous rather than technical, we will still analyze the moving averages and the main indicators a 24 hours to understand if, how and when Ripple can continue to grow, even in the short and very short term.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages on XRP

Moving averages which confirm a good intensity for the bull run in progress and which would confirm the trend at least up to $ 1.42, a threshold beyond which the reading should be confirmed.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCH NEUTRAL 24-hour XRP indicators

Even the technical indicators – which we can once again apply even on our own – tell of a particularly happy painting for Ripple – that even according to the analysis of the graph it would seem to be facing an excellent moment.

The cause continues to weigh: once it’s over, where can Ripple go?

Once this house comes to an end, where it will reasonably be able to arrive Ripple? How much does the SEC effect actually amount to?

We believe that a good part of this has already been discounted by the markets – and that in the short term the interruption of the case will hardly be worth more than $ 0.35-0.40. All described in detail within ours Ripple forecasts – which also address the thorny issue of running XRP over wider time horizons.

Ripple remains a great project – despite being for obvious reasons not highly regarded among BTC maximalists and the hardest and purest cryptocurrency enthusiasts. But for those who invest, it remains one of the most attractive options on the table.