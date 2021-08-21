Ripple: for SEC legal problems | Conflict of Interest Allegations

It is something that has been rummaging for some time now on the Ripple lawsuit against SEC and now there is something concrete, because several of the executives of the authority that supervises the financial markets in the US are under investigation.

We have to lead inquiries requests The Empower Oversight, one no profit which deals with the independence of authorities and the media. At the heart of the discussion was the potential conflict of interest of those who initiated the lawsuit and were in executive positions within the SEC.

Good news for Ripple, on which we can invest with eToro (here to get a free unlimited demo account), an intermediary offering services fintech exclusive like the CopyTrading – to copy those who invest at the top or spy on their positions – and also i CopyPortfolios to have diversified investments in the crypto world. They are enough $ 50 to start investing with a real account.

SEC in trouble? That would be great news for Ripple

That Ripple, although indirectly, he had other legal arrows for his bow, it was no mystery to anyone. Few, however, would have expected the entry with a straight leg of The Empower Oversight, which used the Freedom of Information Act to request information both on the proceeding as such, and on individual SEC executives who would be involved in it and in particular against William Hinman, accusing him of having received funds in the past from entities that are also linked to Ethereum.

As is publicly known, William Hinman – who was a director of the SEC’s Corporate Finance division – was a partner of the law firm Simpson Tatcher before joining the SEC. From this study he went on to receive millions of dollars while employed by the SEC. Simpson Tatcher is a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, an association of industries and economic operators for the push for the use of Ethereum in the enterprise environment.

Very serious but detailed accusations, and which are based on deeds and documents publicly available and therefore incredibly difficult to contest, for a lawsuit between SEC and Ripple that now takes an unexpected turn. All time The Empower Oversight believes that the timing of some of Hinman’s decisions have been conditioned by this participation, then attacking what would be – in the opinion of the association – one of Ethereum’s main rivals.

What can this mean for the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple?

If this were to have consequences it will mean a great deal, because the credibility of those who set up the process would obviously be seriously compromised. Conflict of interest is not something new for anyone who is closely following this legal affair, as Hinman has been associated several times with other cryptocurrency organizations as well.

All this obviously without Ethereum being directly involved in the matter: none of the entities that have been mentioned are officially involved in the development of ETH nor in its governance. There will therefore be no repercussions for the network led by Vitalik Buterin.

Ripple returns to roar: among the best of the week

All this while Ripple comes from a particularly brilliant moment of its existence, with a couple of weeks of great depth that brought the price back to a rather high altitude, in line with what we reported in our Ripple forecasts.

If the lawsuit were finally resolved in a stalemate, XRP would be a candidate to earn several positions in the special ranking of the marketcap, ranking where in any case it appears in the very first positions.