Ripple: Forbes also sides in his favor

Forbes in a recent article by Roslyn Layton, sides with Ripple and attacks the SEC, the US authority that deals with regulating the markets.

Forbes on the side of Ripple

When the Securities and Exchange Commission US (SEC) filed a bombshell lawsuit against cryptocurrency innovator Ripple Labs in December 2020, not expecting a backlash. But during the preliminary phase, Ripple’s legal team put the SEC itself on trial after years of mixed and confused guidance on the rules for cryptocurrencies.

No one expected the tsunami of legal, political and social media actions from retail cryptocurrency investors, outraged by the betrayal of an agency claiming to protect their interests. The collapse of the SEC’s credibility with this $ 2 trillion global investor community exposes a costly SEC miscalculation.

There crypto community has built a multimedia ecosystem that connects millions of investors, consumers, developers and entrepreneurs around the world. It is fitting that the pioneers of the blockchain economy apply consensus protocols to their communication.

This decentralized social media apparatus has proven powerful. Just ask Congress after the backlash of the infrastructure bill over a poorly written cryptocurrency tax provision. When was the cause Ripple, that ecosystem galvanized an unexpected independent battlefront from the SEC.

There against the SEC it is not particularly pro-Ripple, but a backlash against regulation by enforcing and deliberate market confusion that has exasperated investors and pushed developers overseas.

Should Gensler withdraw from the lawsuit?

In short, what is happening now is that Ripple’s lawyers have managed to reverse the positions and now it is the SEC that is under accusation, for having managed the world of crypto without organicity.

The Forbes article concludes with an invitation to the new head of the SEC, Gensler, to evaluate whether it is appropriate to withdraw from the cause that no longer seems to have any presupposition of existing.

Forbes with Ripple: Final Thoughts

Layton, therefore, concludes the article by asking herself this question: “Apart from the unprecedented restrictions on the power of the SEC that a losing verdict will inflict, can Gensler actually lead an agency that is causing so much hostility from the very constituency it claims to defend? ”.

