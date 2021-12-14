Ripple forecasts: XRP 2022 price view conditioned by SEC lawsuit?

XRP Price Predictions for the Next Years: The Weight of the SEC Lawsuit and the Role of Ripple Labs Development

What are the trends for the price of XRP in 2021? Will the token born from the Ripple blockchain record an increase or will it move below the current values? As our readers will certainly have guessed, in this article we will talk about a very specific topic: the XRP forecasts.

For obvious temporal reasons, our analysis will primarily focus on next year (therefore Ripple forecast 2022). However, to allow our readers to have a very long-term perspective, we will also analyze the XRP forecasts for the coming years.

Before going into detail, a necessary clarification. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, forecasts must always be taken with a grain of salt. This speech is always valid, let alone over such long time intervals.

XRP forecast: the situation at the end of 2021

We cannot speak of XRP forecasts if the current token situation is not focused first. In the first 10 days of December, as the cryptocurrency market was experiencing a significant sell-off, XRP headed towards resistance at $ 1. The lunge has failed for now but this level (also important from a psychological point of view) continues to be within reach.

To leave the door open to the possibility of seeing XRP at 1 dollar is also the legacy of the month of November. XRP closed last month down from $ 1.35 to $ 0.89. A decline that materialized after a very positive summer when the Ripple value had grown in the wake of the strongly positive trend of the first of the class ie Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite the appreciation shown in the summer months, however, XRP was still unable to regain the high peaks touched in the spring.

To make theperformance of XRP in 2021 it is still the lawsuit filed by the SEC against Ripple at the end of 2020. It is true that the judicial process has progressively deflated, but the judgment remains a sword of Damocles which (even if unlikely) could reserve unpleasant surprises.

SEC accuses Ripple of violating unregistered securities regulations with XRP. In recent months Ripple has defended itself by collecting many points in favor but now we are at the final stages of the procedure. The expiry date of the report has been moved to January 14, 2022. At the end of November, in an interview with CNBC, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had anticipated that the SEC lawsuit against Ripple he was having a positive evolution for the second one, hoping for a closure of the process within the next year.

In light of these elements, it can be argued that even in 2022 the question of the cause is intended to affect the price of XRP. It is a question of understanding to what extent this can happen and what the impact on trading can be.

SEC lawsuit against Ripple: the latest news

The SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2020 claiming that XRP’s offerings and sales violated the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Faced with the indictment, Ripple retaliated by stating that the SEC had not provided any specific warnings regarding the possibility that the sale of XRP could violate federal regulations. Absence of “fair notice“speaks of a memorandum presented by the blockchain company in the SEC debate against Ripple.

To Ripple’s observation, the federal authority responded by highlighting how in 2021, before proceeding with the sale of a single XRP, Ripple’s lawyers had announced that the operation could be considered a sale of securities (XRP) in line with federal securities laws.

The SEC, on that occasion, also added that from 2013 to 2020 Ripple had sold XRP for a total of $ 1.4 billion and that almost all of Ripple’s revenues came from XRP sales to public and private investors.

Responding to the evidence brought by the SEC, Ripple then emphasized that its nature was that of a digital currency rather than a traded security.

And indeed Ripple was born just like blockchain solution to process cross-border payments. Over time, the list of partnerships signed between traditional financial institutions and Ripple has progressively grown. For example, Siam Commercial Bank was the first Asian banking institution to use Ripple’s blockchain network for real-time payment processing for its customers. Subsequently, the Ripple platform was also used (and is still used today) by the MoneyGram transfer payment service.

In short, according to Ripple, there is a lot of evidence on the real nature of the business.

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple, after losing much of its initial verve, has practically evolved into a continuous back and forth. Ripple recently said that, precisely the subpoena, is putting XRP in difficulty compared to its competitors.

Ripple’s position on the issue can be summarized as follows: XRP is similar to Bitcoin and Ether, cryptocurrencies that the SEC has established are not securities. Why is the attitude different with XRP?

Turning to the most recent events, on October 15, the SEC filed a request for an extension of the deadline for the delivery of the response report. The new cut-off date is January 14th. Ripple, for its part, has accepted the extension of the deadline.

More recently, the CEO of Ripple formally asked the US Committee to be involved in setting the rules for the cryptocurrency sector. Ripple’s general counsel Alderoty said on the matter that Ripple’s new one joining the panel of experts shouldn’t be a biased issue, adding that the US is sadly wasting a lot of valuable time regulating cryptocurrencies at all. advantage of other geographical areas, starting with Europe, where everything is proceeding more quickly.

In general the SEC lawsuit against Ripple weighs on XRP’s liquidity. On many exchanges both in the US and in Europe it is not possible to trade on this cryptocurrency and this is at the basis of the decline in value of XRP (burned over half the market cap).

As far as Italy is concerned, however, there are no problems.

XRP price trend in 2021

From the end of November 2020 to December 2020 (the month in which the initiation of the Ripple lawsuit was announced) XRP tumbled from $ 0.6 to $ 0.17. The price subsequently climbed back to $ 1.96 in April. This value is the second all-time high reached by XRP (the first is $ 3.84 reached in January 2018).

In 2021, significant new movements affected XRP. Between May and June, values ​​fell $ 0.51, the lowest level since March 25. In July, new suffering with prices again close to this minimum value following the sell off of the cryptocurrency sector. In the summer, however, prices recovered with the value of XRP returning to the $ 1.4 area in a general context characterized by the appreciation of all the most important cryptocurrencies.

Coming to the current month, XRP started December at $ 1. However, prices subsequently dropped to $ 0.61 in the wake of the negative trend of all cryptocurrencies.

XRP forecasts 2022

According to many analysts, the XRP price it is increasingly related to that of the main cryptocurrencies and not to the announcements on the activity of Ripple company. Trend data over the past year shows that XRP’s price was not impacted by Ripple’s public announcements. From this trend it can be deduced that, for the market, the Ripple’s efforts they do not lead to an increase in the value of XRP.

From this it follows that no major repercussions on XRP’s prices are to be expected from any news in the SEC v Ripple case. However, as the hearing proceeds, Ripple Labs continues to launch new financial products and services that are based on the Ripple blockchain. The ongoing discussions with the governments of numerous developing countries for the launch of digital currencies of their respective central banks are very significant.

That said, what are the XRP predictions for 2022? The short-term estimates developed by CoinDesk are positive. The prospect is that of a new year with the price of XRP at 1 dollar.

According to the algorithms of Wallet Investor, the average value of Ripple could be $ 1.12 in the first part of 2022, $ 1.73 in December 2022 and $ 2.36 at the end of 2023. valuation then reaches 3.75 dollars by 2025.

All these estimated numbers can be used to develop XRP trading strategies.

Not very different are the DigitalCoin’s XRP forecasts. According to this source, the average price of XRP in 2022 could be $ 1.58. Again, the long-term estimate is for a further hike up to $ 2.88 in 2025.

Speaking of forecasts for the next few years, Price Prediction sees the price of XRP at 4.02 in 2025 and as high as $ 26.53 in 2030.

Honestly though, these latest predictions are too far ahead.

