Ripple: good progress in the lawsuit against the SEC

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, stated that there would be gods good progress in the lawsuit filed by the SEC against the company, despite the very slow pace of justice.

He stated this during an interview released to CNBC, adding that it awaits the conclusion of the affair only in the next year.

The implications of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC

Garlinghouse reveals that the judge is asking them “good questions”, and that he believes the judge himself is realizing that the ongoing SEC lawsuit should not be limited to Ripple only, but which will have wider implications.

According to the SEC the company and its executives in the past would have sold XRP tokens raising 1.3 billion dollars thanks to a real one unregistered offer of securities. Instead Ripple claims that XRP should not be considered a security.

The matter is actually even more complex, because it is possible that the SEC may be right by arguing that XRP was sold as a security in the past, but it is also possible that XRP is not anymore. In fact, the facts disputed in Ripple date back to several years ago.

The price of XRP

The value of XRP it shot up at the end of 2017, when it went from $ 0.24 on December 10 to $ 3.40 on January 7, 2018, before falling back to $ 0.5 in April and $ 0.27 in September of the same year. It even dropped to $ 0.14 during the March 2020 financial market crash, but in 2021 it climbed back to its annual high in mid-April when the price returned above $ 1.8. Now it is back around $ 1.

Despite the statements of its CEO, the price of XRP today almost did not move, continuing to hover around $ 1.04, which is 70% below its all-time high in January 2018.

Movements have also been minimal in the last month, with a -5%, while they remain decidedly more substantial than last year (+ 69%).

Brad Garlinghouse on Dogecoin and Bitcoin

A curious thing is that Garlinghouse also stated that he is not convinced that Dogecoin is good for the crypto market, while he stated that iRising inflation is doing Bitcoin well.

The curious thing is that until recently he had never had particularly good words for Bitcoin, arguing in fact that XRP was better, in addition to the fact that the success of DOGE this year is in some ways reminiscent of that of XRP at the end of 2017.

However he is right when he states that in reality Dogecoin is a project born only as a joke, with inflationary dynamics that would make him reluctant to keep it in his portfolio.