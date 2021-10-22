Ripple integrated on Tranglo | Boom on immigrant remittances

Despite the lawsuit against SEC is still far from being able to close – Ripple continues to conquer markets, thanks to collaborations far from United States.

Last in chronological order is the one with Take it – payment processor for trans-national transfers with headquarters in Malaysia – actually in execution of an agreement that has already emerged a few months ago.

Tranglo integrates RippleNet and ODL – low cost remittances are underway

Partnership with Tranglo: this is why it is very important for Ripple

Ripple remained at the post during the last bull run, accumulating relative delay not only towards Bitcoin, but also towards the best altcoins on the market in terms of capitalization.

Despite this relatively moment static for the price, with $ 1.10 which remains the level around which it is moving $ XRP for some time now, Ripple Labs continues to expand its business horizons. The agreement with Take itBasically, it is nothing new, but it is now enriched by a new integration.

The group based in Malaysia has in fact launched the first service on ODL of RippleNet, which will allow customers and associates to leverage the network of Ripple for very low cost remittances – all this in a context where Ripple in March he had bought the 40% of the group’s shares.

A move that has never been more important than now, given the strength of the group in the remittance sector. This is also true in countries such as the Philippines, where the remittances of emigrants they almost reach 10% of GDP. A lot of money huge – of which a significant part will now travel on the infrastructure of Ripple.

We have combined local and regional infrastructures with a bridge for currencies – with ODL and RippleNet our partners can have a smooth and very low cost money transfer experience.

This is the comment of Jacky Lee – the CEO di Tranglo – in announcing this new integration of RippleNet within the group’s systems.

There are other news from the Emirates

Other important news for Ripple they also come from Emirates – where is it Al Ansari – a foreign exchange and money transfer company based in the country has started to lean on Cloud from RippleNet for remittances to Malaysia. Here too we are talking about very important amounts of money that they could throw Ripple quickly into the Olympus of international money transfer systems.

The expansion of the group therefore continues seamlessly – in sectors where naturally its infrastructure can make a difference. It is for this reason that ours Ripple forecasts they continue to be positive and strongly bullish. The accumulation phase that Ripple is going through should not cause fear for the worst. Indeed, the fact that it manages to maintain strong support a $ 1.10 it is, for all analysts, a sign of strength.