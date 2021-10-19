Ripple investor class action | There are already more than 42,000

The initiative of John E. Deaton – attorney who is trying to arrange one class action against SEC for the cause that sees it opposed to Ripple – is already one extraordinary success.

There are more than 42,000 holder of $ XRP who replied here I’m and not only from the United States. This is a sign of a compact community of investors who want to make their reasons heard and of the strength of those who want to react to the undue interference of the first authority worldwide for market supervision.

John E. Deaton has already assembled more than 42,000 investors

What is happening and why the class action could change the cards on the table

On the fact that Ripple has suffered damage from the lawsuit that has brought him SEC just before last Christmas there is very little to doubt. The token ended up losing a huge part of its value, then recovered also thanks to the great bull run which involved the whole sector.

To lose a lot of money, however, were those who at the time they had XRP in their portfolio – who have also asked, in an organized way or not – to be part of the cause that is precisely opposing SEC And Ripple Labs, the company that manages Ripple on a commercial level.

Investors who have always clamored to be included in the process. Which was finally accepted by the judges, even if in terms that for now do not leave many onlookers satisfied.

It is in this context that the class action prepared by John Deaton and to which you can still participate, following the procedures indicated in tweet that we attach.

Over 42,000 with 55 countries represented. Thanks to @stedas for the infographic.

Who had XRP at the beginning of the SEC lawsuit can sign up by following the form – and then wait for instructions from Deaton same for the next steps to make. According to the typical format of class action, there will be no legal expenses to be paid, since the possible compensation of the lawyer will be covered by the compensation.

What can the end of this lawsuit mean for Ripple?

The consequences can be huge on the price of cryptocurrency – and they could force us to to review our XRP forecasts, which still indicate a price level of 70% higher than now, while Ripple is now trading, at least according to our analysis, still at low price levels compared to the actual value.

The possible term of the case against SEC would allow the group to go public – in all likelihood in Japan according to rumors of recent weeks. Something that – even in this case – would contribute to the growth of $ XRP in terms of adoption and consequently of value.