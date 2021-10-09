Ripple is ahead of the SEC

Big trouble for SEC in the process that sees the authority that deals with vigilance on the financial markets USA to Ripple.

Definitive cause for the whole cryptocurrency world – notwithstanding $ XRP has been left to fight alone – for stability even which freedoms the SEC can sue and which not.

Judges against SEC: “uncovered lies in the prosecution”

The judge discovers a castle of lies set up by the lawyers of the authority – and for Ripple it goes very well, in a cause that was already turning in that direction anyway.



The chain of mail that now also affects Judge Torres

The question is relatively complex. Ripple has always claimed not to be a financial title referring to speeches made in public by the then director William Hinman – a character who among other things seems to have ties to other cryptocurrencies and other protocols, at least today.

SEC instead he had always answered spades, saying that in reality how much Hinman he claimed in public – whether on TV or through newspapers – he didn’t necessarily have to turn into one policy of the authority. So far everything is clear, except that emails have emerged where SEC itself, with a third party, indicates some parts of public speeches of Hinman himself as part of the policy. An important contradiction, which was also adopted by one of the judges presiding over the case – and who now wants to see clearly in this chain of mails.

What does it mean for Ripple?

Another victory – this now with the decisive flavor, because it is not there first time that SEC he commits errors of this type, in a cause that now seems to have nothing more to ask of either justice or truth.

For those who have only tuned in now, we will proceed to a short summary: just before last Christmas, SEC – which operates like our CONSOB – has publicly announced the initiation of a lawsuit against Ripple and its managers Ripple Labs.

This is because according to the authority, the sale of some $ XRP in the past by the managers of the group it would have had to follow more stringent formalities, as Ripple itself would be a financial title and not simply a asset. It would look more like actions, to be clear, than to other cryptocurrencies.

A thesis bordering on madness, which we have talked about on these pages whenever there has been news from the trial. A process that now comes to an end, at least in terms of attack charge that SEC still has it available. The process has in fact now been reversed, with SEC which finds itself defending itself rather than attacking, after rather serious elements have come out at the expense of the agency.

The eventual closure of the case is one of the most awaited issues by investors in $ XRP given that in all likelihood it would favor the approach of cryptocurrency towards the target price on Ripple that we have already reported on our site. An end that, sooner or later, will have to come. While still with the times of justice, which we remind our readers to be much slower than those of cryptocurrencies.