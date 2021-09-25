Ripple is helping Bhutan launch its CBDC

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple Labs confirmed its partnership with the central bank of Bhutan to issue and operate a ngultrum digital. According to Ripple, the partnership was motivated by the Royal Monetary Authority, or RMA, desire to improve cross-border payments, expand financial inclusion for its residents and “extend its commitment to sustainability as the only zero-emission country in the world.“

With a population of around 800,000, Bhutan’s 2020 gross domestic product amounts to $ 2.5 billion. Although many news agencies report the country’s “gross national happiness” as an alternative to traditional economic parameters, thousands of Bhutanese citizens do not have access to a savings account or credit cards. The RMA intends to increase financial inclusion in the country by 85% by 2023, allowing payments with a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, in an “easier, faster and more convenient” way.

“In addition to privacy, the CBDC is also custom designed to optimally manage retail payment volumes“Ripple said.”This provides central banks like RMA with the security, control and flexibility they need to implement a CBDC without compromising financial stability or monetary policy goals.“.

The announcement comes over six months after Ripple said it would offer versions of XRP Ledger to central banks as a solution to launch a CBDC. Bhutan is one of the first countries to use this service.

Other CBDC pilot projects emerge around the world: Indian officials suggest they will launch the digital rupee in December, while the Nigerian central bank plans to launch a digital currency by 2022. However, it was China that led this trend, having started proofs of its digital yuan as early as April 2020.