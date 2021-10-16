Ripple joins the digital pound consortium

We have been saying this for some time: the question between SEC And Ripple it only concerns the United States – and outside these borders it does not interest anyone, neither institutional partners nor even states.

Last proof of what we say is the entry of Ripple inside the Digital Pound Foundation – organization that will be a crossroads for the adoption of digital pound to London and throughout the UK.

Ripple too, together with Avalanche, in the consortium of the Digital Pound

What The Digital Pound Foundation is, who participates and why it matters to Ripple

It’s about a Foundation which was born to assist the Central Bank of London in the creation of pilot projects concerning CBDC, that is currencies fiat but digitized. Protocols that have already seen their birth and operation in China and that they are the latest government gimmick to try to modernize their monetary operations.

With Ripple they are also part of the foundation Accenture, together with Avalanche, the Billon Group, CGI, Electroneum and also Quant – a hybrid group that sees different, however top player of the sector of Decentralized Finance.

Ripple chose as a representative Susan Friedman, who has already enthusiastically commented on the birth of the group and the participation of Ripple:

We are happy to support the design and implementation of the digital Pound, in partnership with the Digital Pound Foundation. The foundation will help the UK achieve its goal of creating a more inclusive and sustainable financial system.

Sustainability and inclusiveness which will however be the subject of heated discussion with fans of real cryptocurrencies, who in this project (and in our opinion with good foresight) see enormous problems for citizens’ freedom of access to their currency. As reported by Ripple at least the80% from the Central Banks on a world scale it would be evaluating this type of initiative.

Land where Ripple it would be particularly strong thanks to its infrastructure, with collaborations that have already been activated in other areas of the world. Such as in Buthan, where Ripple it is once again a crucial part of project development.

What does this mean for Ripple?

This is a huge step forward for the project, which will become part of a consortium that will work alongside one of the most important central banks in the world. They are not yet perfectly clear i terms within which development and first implementations will move, but it is something that could still change the scenarios both as regards the GBP both with regard to the Ripple value at the market.

The Ripple forecasts they certainly come out strengthened, in a path of sure strengthening of the protocol and its commercial company. Which by now can declare the lawsuit against SEC in USA like water under the bridge.