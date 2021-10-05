Ripple Launches A $ 250 Million Fund Dedicated To NFT Creators By CoinTelegraph



Ripple launches a $ 250 million fund dedicated to the creators of NFT



Labs is ready to launch a fund dedicated to creators, marketplaces and brands to explore new use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its distributed ledger.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple said the $ 250 million fund will focus on accelerating crypto industry adoption by working with NFT. The platform said it wants to address issues surrounding the minting of tokenized artwork, including “clunky” user experiences, high transaction fees, and possible effects on the environment.

“We believe NFTs embody the promise of tokenization and represent a game changer for its mainstream embrace,” says Ripple. “Through the Creator Fund and the XRPL, we are excited to promote new utility for NFTs and accelerate the broader shift to tokenization.”

