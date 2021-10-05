News

Ripple Launches A $ 250 Million Fund Dedicated To NFT Creators By CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Ripple launches a $ 250 million fund dedicated to the creators of NFT

Labs is ready to launch a fund dedicated to creators, marketplaces and brands to explore new use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its distributed ledger.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple said the $ 250 million fund will focus on accelerating crypto industry adoption by working with NFT. The platform said it wants to address issues surrounding the minting of tokenized artwork, including “clunky” user experiences, high transaction fees, and possible effects on the environment.

“We believe NFTs embody the promise of tokenization and represent a game changer for its mainstream embrace,” says Ripple. “Through the Creator Fund and the XRPL, we are excited to promote new utility for NFTs and accelerate the broader shift to tokenization.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
921
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
848
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
805
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
800
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
793
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
792
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
777
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top