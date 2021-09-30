Ripple launches a $ 250 million fund dedicated to the creators of NFT

Ripple Labs is ready to launch a fund dedicated to creators, marketplaces and brands to explore new use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its distributed ledger.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple said the $ 250 million fund will focus on accelerating crypto industry adoption by working with NFT. The platform said it wants to address issues surrounding the minting of tokenized artwork, including clunky user experiences, high transaction fees, and possible effects on the environment.

“We believe NFTs embody the promise of tokenization and represent a game changer for its mainstream embrace.”says Ripple. “Through the Creator Fund and the XRPL, we are excited to promote a new utility for NFTs and accelerate the broader shift to tokenization.”.

According to Ripple, NFT’s marketplaces, including MintNFT and Mintable, will be some of the first platforms to have access to the fund. All proposed use cases will be based on the XRP Ledger, giving creators the opportunity to monetize their work. Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz previously cited Ripple’s low cost, high speed, and payment capabilities for “bringing the creation of NFT to a large scale”.

In July, Mintable announced plans to integrate XRP Ledger as “ideal for offering a seamless experience for NFTs”: since 2020, the platform has minted more than 700,000 articles. Both Ripple and the NFT market have released public statements about environmental concerns in the crypto sector. Although Ripple has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, the company reports that XRP Ledger is already carbon neutral.