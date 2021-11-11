Ripple launches the ‘Liquidity Hub’ service dedicated to financial companies

Ripple has announced a new service aimed at financial companies, which will allow them to offer customers the opportunity to trade cryptocurrencies.

Ripple has unveiled the Liquidity Hub service in a recent post on the official blog, predicting a future in which every company will have a strategy related to digital assets.

The new service is primarily aimed at businesses, giving them access to digital assets from a wide range of providers such as exchanges, market makers and over-the-counter trading desks. He is currently in preview stage, and will be officially launched in 2022.

Liquidity Hub will initially support Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and XRP, but availability may vary based on geographic location. The company also plans to expand its asset offering in the future, also proposing NFT.

Asheesh Birla, General Manager of RippleNet, said the company has already been using this technology internally for nearly two years to support the On-Demand Liquidity product:

“Our clients would like to access the same one-stop-shop for buying, selling and holding crypto assets that has long been the basis of our extensive work with financial institutions.”

Coinme, a major US Bitcoin ATM company, will be the first partner for the alpha version of Liquidity Hub.

Related: ‘Over time, we will see the NFT market expand,’ says David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple

Ripple is also delving into the world of decentralized finance, announcing plans for offer cryptocurrency investment and staking services. According to Birla, it makes sense that customers will want to access the next generation of services after they have bought and held Ether.

As Cointelegraph reported, Ripple will support Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on Ethereum, thus allowing XRP holders to interact with DeFi protocols.

Either way, Ripple is still involved in hers tough legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. In recent developments, Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered the company to deliver audio and video recordings of internal meetings.

The financial regulator is suing Ripple and its executives for raising more than $ 1.3 billion through what has been termed an unregistered stock offering.