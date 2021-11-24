Ripple makes “good progress” in its legal dispute with the SEC

Source: AdobeStock / Patrik Unterhauser

According to the CEO, the US blockchain company Ripple it is making “good progress” in its efforts to resolve its legal conflict with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), hoping to end the controversy in 2022.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said the legal case, which centers on the company’s XRP token, is moving slowly, albeit towards a potentially favorable outcome.

“We are seeing pretty good progress despite a slow judicial process,” the CEO told local broadcaster CNBC. “We are clearly seeing good questions being asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes that this is not just about Ripple, this will have wider implications.”

The US regulator’s case against Ripple centers on the allegation that the company has initiated an unregistered stock offering. However, the agency also sought to extend the legal battle to the executives of the company, which it accuses of profiting from the sale of XRP, as evidenced by the SEC’s failed attempt to obtain the personal financial documents of Garlinghouse and Ripple Executive Chairman Chris. Larsen.

After scoring a string of minor wins over the past few months, Ripple has also suffered some major setbacks, after the presiding judge ordered Ripple to deliver the messages. Slack exchanged by former employees of the company and current to the regulator.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco-based company has made efforts to expand its international position. Ripple executives are praising the efforts of regulators in various parts of the world, contrasting them with the more conservative positions taken by authorities in countries like China and India, among others.

Garlinghouse said the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland are some of the countries that have demonstrated “leadership” in cryptocurrency regulation.

“In general, the direction of travel is very positive,” according to the CEO.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– XRP holders will speak in court in Ripple-SEC case

– XRP resumes trading in Japan, Ripple-SEC battle continues

– Ripple replies: “the request from the SEC is excessive”

– Coinbase Pro reinserts XRP amid controversy with the SEC