Ripple: new crypto platform for financial companies

Ripple announced the launch of a new one platform which will allow financial companies to offer their clients the trading of cryptocurrencies.

#ICYMI: We announced plans to launch our Liquidity Hub in 2022 to help financial services firms offer their customers the ability to buy and sell #cryptocurrencies. @CNBC shares the details here: https://t.co/nnhknAcJNB – Ripple (@Ripple) November 29, 2021

Liquidity Hub, Ripple’s crypto platform for financial companies

The launch of this Liquidity Hub of Ripple is expected to take place in 2022, and will allow customers of the companies that will use it to trade with a selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash and of course XRP.

In the future, however, the company also hopes to offer other digital asset exchanges on this platform, such as NFTs.

This way for financial companies it will be easy to offer crypto trading to its customers, while the Liquidity Hub will draw digital assets from various sources including market makers, exchanges and even OTC trading desks.

The new platform is currently already in the preview phase.

Ripple’s projects

The Liquidity Hub will be added to the other existing company platform, RippleNet, used by banks and other financial institutions such as financial messaging service to handle cross-border transactions.

More and more Ripple is working not so much on the evolution of its cryptocurrency, XRP, but to platforms that make it possible to offer new services to traditional financial companies. In fact, the use of cryptocurrencies is also spreading among traditional companies, primarily PayPal and Mastercard, and specialized companies such as Ripple in this context have a good game in expanding their activities.

According to RippleNet CEO, Asheesh Birla, the new Liquidity Hub is a sort of liquidity aggregator for cryptocurrency exchanges, and operates in a similar way to how Google Flights does for example airlines and flights.

Ripple has been working on the new platform for two years, and the first customer to use it is the crypto ATM service Coinme. The company also said it will also offer its financial partners credit lines in XRP, to avoid having to pre-finance accounts for using the Liquidity Hub.

The price of XRP

The price of XRP was not affected by the news, as it has essentially remained unchanged from yesterday. On the other hand, cryptocurrency is not directly involved in this project, except as one of those that will be exchanged.

Indeed, compared to a month ago XRP today loses almost 9%, even if it remains 62% above the levels of a year ago.