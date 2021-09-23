Ripple: no agreement with the SEC

Ripple is engaged in an intense legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from December 2020, when the SEC is suing Ripple Labs for allegedly issuing and selling unlicensed securities.

Despite being sued by the SEC, Ripple Labs is not taking the lawsuit lightly and has denied any settlement with the SEC, meaning no plans for an out-of-court settlement.

According to a tweet by Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network, Ripple’s legal team assured the news that there are no plans to settle the lawsuit with the SEC.

There Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] of the United States presented its “Brief Letter” relating to the list of internal documents, which according to the agency, were protected by the privilege of the deliberative process [DPP] and the lawyer-client privilege. According to the filing provided by attorney James K. Filan, the SEC said that “every single document that will be examined by Judge Netburn, behind closed doors is privileged.”

The SEC further noted that there was no jurisdiction to ignore the PLR. The only time the DPP can be overcome is by demonstrating that disclosure outweighs the interests in nondisclosure. Essentially, the SEC wanted to prevent a Ripple to get their hands on the documents that were “predecisional and deliberative” in the next review behind closed doors. The SEC persisted in establishing the PLR ​​and wanted Judge Netburn to review the documents and make a decision before handing anything over to Ripple.

In what seemed like an apparent victory for the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] of the United States, the request Ripple of documents detailing the watchdog’s “trade policies governing digital assets” was rejected by Judge Sarah Netburn.

According to the ruling provided by attorney James K. Filan, the US magistrate refused to grant defendants access to documents that would prove whether SEC employees were transacting in Bitcoin, Ether or XRP, as it was more likely to “cause confusion ”rather than providing relevant results.

Ripple against the SEC

The lawsuit in question, Ripple vs SEC, has been an ongoing struggle on both sides since 2020, at that point the SEC accused Ripple Labs of issuing and selling unlicensed securities to the public.

The lawsuit not only names Ripple, but also Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse as defendants. The pair is considered to be Ripple’s top brass.

According to a tweet of Garlinghouse in January 2021, the team has tried unsuccessfully to settle with the SEC in the past. Garlinghouse added that Ripple still has the backing of its shareholders.

Final remarks

