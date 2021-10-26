Ripple: “No to the deal” | With the SEC it will be war at the last hearing

No, apparently there will be no agreement between the lawyers of Ripple And SEC – the authority that in the States deals with the control of the markets and the assets sold therein.

This is the position that emerges from several releases over the weekend, which made clear what is a strategy that we had also outlined here on Cryptocurrency.it – which had as its turning point the arrival of Gary Gensler at the head of the important authority.

Ripple’s lawyers prepare for the final battle

In our opinion, a right choice that will be able to produce excellent effects on the price of Ripple, which is now heavily discounted. We find it on eToro (here to open a free and unrestricted demo account), an intermediary who has always kept a list XRP and which today also offers it as part of additional services exclusive to its platform.

Such as the CopyTrader to copy who earns the most in the markets or spy on how they are moving. In addition we also have the CopyPortfolios for those who want to operate with a single title that represents more crypto. And when we want to switch to a real account, we just need to pay a minimum of 50 dollars.

No, Ripple will not agree

And he won’t try to get one lower fine than what SEC he would like to inflict on him. We have practically followed the evolution of the defense of Ripple and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse – and it was clear early on that most of the allegations go towards $ XRP they would dissolve, soon, like snow in the sun. Which then promptly occurred and which allowed a Ripple to gain the head of the process, with SEC who now, absurdly, plays the role of those who are defending themselves. The confirmation of what we had intuited came in the past few days from Charles Gasparino via Twitter.

BREAKING: Ripple’s legal team told Fox Business that they have no deal plans with SEC for the lawsuit on XRP, confident that they will be able to prove that Gary Gensler – following up on the lawsuit – is trying to choose vicintors and losers in the world of cryptocurrencies, against the interests of innovation.

A statement that still allows Ripple’s lawyers to move in the opposite direction in the future – and which must however be read as a very clear show of strength by the team of lawyers he is assisting. Ripple Labs in the cause.

All this while the markets need good news

A tough Monday for the cryptocurrency world opened – they are paying a high price because of the fear in the markets, triggered by the possibility of the Chinese group’s bankruptcy Evergrande, which could trigger important ripple effects on Western markets as well.

A fearful situation that has also affected Ripple, which at the time of writing is trading below quota $ 1. To be aware of what could happen in the next few hours you will have to necessarily look at Bitcoin, which may or may not recover higher price levels. To avoid the worst, you will necessarily have to stay on top $ 44,200, waiting for the market turbulence to dissipate.