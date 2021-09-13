Ripple on the $ 1 support

Ripple remains static around the price of $ 1, however, without the correction being able to break through this very important support. In a relatively static market moment, with the retrace from Bitcoin which involved the whole market, one is needed analytical reading in the short, medium and long term.

To evaluate if Ripple may or may not get out of his impasse and to look at the price levels that are more congenial. All this while suing her SEC it has now deflated and is unlikely to have any effects significant on the price, at least in the short term.

Ripple’s Momentum Analysis: How Will $ XRP Move?

Analysis that cannot fail to pass also from the new commercial agreements that Ripple continues to tighten, particularly in the Far East, which suggest a future growth of the protocol also in terms of reach.

How to exploit this situation – Possible signs:

Signals and target price on Ripple in relation to today’s analysis.

Ripple: fundamental analysis

The discussion on Ripple has been overly dominated by the ubiquitous lawsuit against SEC, cause that had an impact nefarious on the price of $ XRP in the period of last Christmas, but what as we have told several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it, it will hardly be able to produce other effects.

Markets seem to have a good share discounted this – or the impossibility of SEC to proceed as he wished he has already had a good deal positive effect on the value of XRP. The eventual closure of the case, however, will have very interesting effects for other reasons.

The return to American exchanges

Many have pulled back – and in all likelihood will await the official statement from SEC – or the judge – of the fact that XRP is a simple cryptocurrency and not a financial asset. To get to this point you will have to necessarily wait the termination of the case.

It will in all likelihood occur in Japan, where is it Ripple can enjoy most powerful allies and where it is also highly appreciated currency by banking circuit. This protects it from any secondary actions by SEC, but you will still have to wait, as reminded by Brand Garlinghouse – Ripple Labs CEO – the term of the main lawsuit. In such a situation it is difficult that exogenous shocks, positive or negative, can move the price a lot. And that they can move it from that channel between $ 1.00 And $ 1.35 in which it has moved in the last few weeks.

The eventual towing of Bitcoin will also count

Although the correlation is not always perfect, when Bitcoin experiences moments of sluggishness like the current one, it is more than normal that the main cryptocurrencies for capitalization end up suffering. There static of the market is also dominating Ethereum and also Binance Coin looks forward to it that there are interesting market movements.

As long as Bitcoin will not resume a clear path of growth – recovery towards i $ 450,000, difficult that the price of Ripple may have important flashes.

We also look at the technical analysis: the expected trend on next week.

Also very important to look at next week, for those who love to invest in short period. We will do this by applying the moving averages and also the technical indicators most important. But always remembering that what moves the markets, at this moment, is something more than algorithms and technical trading.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ XRP

Good prospects for XRP over the week, at least taking into account what the moving averages report. A sort of trend reversal compared to what happened over the weekend. But we cross what we have seen also with the technical indicators, which can offer a more detailed and more specific analysis of the moment.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 ADX NEUTRAL STOCH 9.6 BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 BULL / BEAR BUY 🟢 Indicators on 7-day $ XRP

Again excellent prospects of return to the positive trend for XRP, with all or most of the indicators that signal upside. Can it be trusted? In our opinion, the holding of BTC above i $ 44,000, a level considered crucial by most analysts today. For what concern medium and long term, ours continue to be authentic XRP forecasts – which provide very interesting price levels, even for those who enter the market over $ 1 fee.