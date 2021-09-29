A fund to attract artists e content creator on his network. 250 million dollars brought into play by Ripple – that through theXRP Ledger aims to concretely flood its use cases.

A past announcement – at least in our opinion – too muted, while in reality it is one of those that could actually change the world of the blockchain, also given the strength of the group that is commercially behind XRP.

Ripple opens a 250 million fund to push NFTs

250 euros to push towards tokenization and NFTs

What Ripple wants to push is not just about the big world of the NFT artistic or related to the world of collections. We speak openly of tokenization, also referring to world of the Decentralized Finance, looking at the traditional financial markets.

An opening to 360 ° to the world of non-fungible tokens – a market that according to the World Economic Forum it will be worth, within 5 years from now, beyond 10% of all transactions.

What is the Ripple Creator Fund

It’s a bottom from 250 million dollars, born as thrust to approach those who could benefit from the world of NFT starting to develop right on XRP Ledger. The official site is already active, through which you can propose yourself if you are part of one of the three categories indicated on the site:

From musicians to the world of visual artists, up to global brands who can start developing their presence on the blockchain (and monetizing their brand), also to increase customer loyalty;

Management of artists and talent, who are looking for financial risk-free methods to allow their clients to start experimenting with the world of NFT.

There is the possibility of accessing part of the funds also to Marketplace that deal with digital assets and that could obtain advantages in the tokenization of their assets.

The fund will also provide technical support from the Ripple’s technical team, as well as support in terms of Co-marketing among the projects that will be hosted by the fund itself.

What does this mean for Ripple?

This is a very important financial commitment that could actually have some positive repercussions on trading volumes on its blockchain – which could also push the price of the related token up $ XRP.

A token that is in relative suffering – in recent weeks he has been among the weakest – also thanks to a lawsuit against the SEC which is still on the high seas, despite seeing the team of lawyers of Ripple be in clear advantage.

We remain more than convinced of the goodness of the initiative and in the possibility that it can push Ripple towards the targets fixed by us. Though XRP it is struggling to return above the dollar, we believe this is more than a temporary situation.