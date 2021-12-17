Ripple pressed by the new delistings?

The price of XRP (Ripple) is damaged by hypothesis of new possible delisting?

Ripple’s previous delisting (XRP)

What is certain is that the delisting of XRP from different exchanges has had a negative impact on the price in the past.

Particularly in December of last year, when the SEC lawsuit against Ripple was recently filed, delisting on major exchanges such as Coinbase it generated a lot of fear, and the price dropped from $ 0.58 to $ 0.22 in a few weeks.

In those same weeks the Bitcoin mini-speculative bubble started to swell and then burst only between mid-April and mid-May of this year, so the collapse of XRP was truly anomalous.

The ascent of XRP

However, from the end of January, the price of XRP also started to rise again, reaching an annual high on April 15 at over $ 1.8. On the same day, the price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high at around $ 64,000.

What happened in the months that followed seems to reveal that XRP’s difficulties did not end then.

In fact, for example, Bitcoin then recorded two other spikes in the following months that made it record new all-time highs, including the one at $ 69,000 in November.

Instead XRP has never again managed to climb above $ 1.8 in April.

The price of XRP also recorded two more spikes in the course of 2021, but in early September it stopped below $ 1.4, and in early November it stopped below $ 1.3.

In part, the inability to make new annual highs during the bullruns following April 2021, stopping at resistances 20% below the April peak, actually seems to suggest that something is squeezing the price of XRP.

So it might be fair to say that Ripple’s cryptocurrency is pressured by the fear of new delistings.

However on Coinbase, XRP trading has not yet been rehabilitated, and depending on the outcome of the SEC lawsuit there may or may not be other delistings as well.

In other words, at this moment its price seems to be “hanging” on the outcome of this lawsuit, which could however be resolved in early 2022.

XRP today

Note that the current price of XRP, about $ 0.8, is not much higher than it had reached in November of last year before the news of the initiation of this lawsuit. Indeed on 25 November 2020 it touched $ 0.7, so much so that since then the price has only increased by 15%, while for example that of Bitcoin has more than doubled.

It is therefore no coincidence that, after also coming in second absolute position among the major cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, in January 2019, Now XRP slipped to eighth position, closely followed by Polkadot, and not far ahead of Avalanche and Terra. Even Dogecoin could risk overcoming it from this point of view in the event of a new spike.