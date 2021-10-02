Ripple Price Analysis (XRP): $ 250 Million For NFT Development On XRPL

Ripple’s bullish phase that started on July 21 culminated in a lateralization of its price. This phase lasted from August until September 20 with a break in the lower limit of lateral movement highlighted with the rectangle. Ripple is gaining 7.63% at the time of writing today, on the back of the rise of the entire crypto market (about 9.28% at the time of writing).

The price bounced off the $ 0.85453 level, which was used as a resistance before the break on August 11th. The hypothesis that arises from the analysis of the RSI is of a possible strength of the movement of the last three days. also the MACD gives a bullish signal with the MACD line crossing the Signal Line.

Breaking the lower limit of lateralization could lead to a new lateralization of the cryptocurrency. The steps that can occur are the breakout of $ 1.06564, lateralization and resistance test at $ 1.28057.

