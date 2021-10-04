Ripple returns above 1 $ | Chronicle of a possible bull run [ANALISI]

Ripple back above quota 1 dollar, a threshold with a very strong symbolic value and on which he can begin to develop the foundations for a new bull run. The goal is to reach the target prices close to the all-time high, within reach in the event of a return of sentiment positive on the whole market.

To understand where it is $ XRP at this moment, we will have to proceed with a technical and also fundamental analysis, with an eye to what is happening on the protocol also in terms of adoption and internal projects.

Ripple recharges the batteries: how long will it take on the target?

Ripple follows Bitcoin in the week of recovery

This is the first interesting fact for anyone looking at Ripple with the eyes of the speculator or even justinvestor. The push it needed a XRP to return above the symbolic threshold a 1 dollar was Bitcoin. The first cryptocurrency by market capitalization is back to racing – riding the sentiment that almost everyone expected for October.

Excellent performance week over week, with a small correction yesterday which however did not affect the bullish sentiment which involves the market today. Sentiment that is also engaging Ripple, albeit in proportion at least for the minor moment.

Take cyclicality into account

Major cryptocurrencies, just as if it were one cycling race they tend to take turns leading the group. Ripple he has been playing the role of wingman for some time now, but without this being of great concern to those who have invested looking at the medium and long term.

Because it is during the phases of relative contraction – at least compared to the other main cryptocurrencies in the sector – that the foundations are created for a future run. Which we expect – and we put it in black and white on the Ripple forecasts of our specialists – both in the short and medium and long term.

Meanwhile, the first are distributed grant

And that’s great news for the reach of the protocol, which begins to finance the first projects start up who will use its services. Of the fund made available, one of the most full-bodied in the whole world of cryptocurrencies we have already talked about.

This will be an endowment of 250 million dollars which will serve to Ripple to finance emerging projects, which in some cases will then be officially incorporated into its ecosystem.

Technical analysis on XRP – what to expect for the next 24 hours

The eyes of speculators are all on the next 24 hours from Ripple and other major cryptocurrencies on the market. We will leave, as always, from moving averages, and then move on to the technical indicators.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-day moving averages on XRP

Moving averages almost unanimously in green – this is a sign of a bull run that is still mounting and that could continue for the next 24 hours. This is also confirmed by the main indicators of the technical analysis.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD SELL 🔴 ROC BUY 🟢 Technical information on 1-day XRP

A situation therefore, also on the side technical very encouraging. Exceeding the quota $ 1 it could be just the beginning of the recovery of Ripple – even if the trend of the entire sector will dominate the scene, at least for this week.