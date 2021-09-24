Ripple says it will pilot a CBDC for Bhutan

Bhutanese ngultrum. Source: Adobe / Only Fabrizio

The US blockchain company Ripple appears to have made a breakthrough in the central bank’s digital currency industry (CBDC), with the Asian mountainous kingdom of Bhutan enlisting the XRP affiliate to help it pilot a digital currency.

Ripple he has declared to have entered into a partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (RMA), the central bank of the nation, in an agreement that would see the latter “use Ripple’s CBDC solution to pilot a digital ngultrum”.

The CBDC project improves digital payments

The company added that the project would help Bhutan “improve digital and cross-border payments” as well as “broaden its financial inclusion efforts and extend its commitment to sustainability.”

The project will be “based on” the technology used by XRP Ledger network and, in a post on its website, Ripple said:

“The power of the technology behind XRP Ledger, combined with Ripple’s expertise in cross-border payments and tokenization, will reap huge benefits in terms of speed, cost and innovation.”

This, the US firm said, would help “support” the RMA’s “mission” to enable “easier, faster and more convenient payments, both domestically and internationally” and increase “financial inclusion by 85% by 2023 “.

Ripple explained that its CBDC solution “leverages a private version of the open source XRP public ledger” and “ensures central banks have more control over issuance, management, privacy and validation than they would get” using public blockchain networks.

The news comes as a boost for Ripple, which already has a strong foothold in Asia, thanks in large part to its partnership with the Japanese financial giant. SBI. The two companies jointly operate a cross-border payments operator across the continent, focused on the private sector, called SBI Ripple Asia.

But Ripple also seems to want a piece of the CBDC action.

Central banks across Asia are now looking to get CBDC projects online. And while the continent’s major economies are happy to let their central banks run the projects, others have turned to private sector partners instead. These include those like Cambodia, which partnered with a Japanese company to launch one of the world’s first CBDCs last year.

In November last year, Ripple posted a job announcement for a CBDC-related role: a senior director of central bank engagement.

Also in 2020, David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, noted that XRP-related solutions would likely be useful in CBDC distribution-related programs, noting:

“XRP and XRP Ledger were created specifically for this type of role.”

And in March of this year, Ripple revealed it was experimenting with a “private ledger for central banks launching CBDCs.”

On its website, Ripple claimed that its private Ledger was “based on the same blockchain technology that powers the XRP Ledger”, so it was “built for payments”.

The company also noted that it will use its RippleNet payment network technologies to “enable ultra-high-speed use cases such as micropayments.”

At 11:10 UTC, XRP is trading at USD 0.989 and is up 6% in one day, reducing weekly losses to less than 12%.

