Ripple-SEC lawsuit, investors against the Commission

At the SEC it is no longer convenient to sue crypto businesses, as happened to Ripple: would end up harm the investors themselves which in theory it should protect.

This is the thesis of Forbes, also fully embraced by the CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong.

Why the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is bad for investors

While waiting for the legal affair between the SEC and Ripple to come to an end, Forbes makes us reflect on the fact that Ripple’s own investors have been harmed and in turn they lashed out at the SEC.

He was a Rhode Island attorney, John Deaton, the first to sue the SEC representing a group of small investors. Subsequentlyand another 19,000 people joined.

Yes, because when the SEC declared war on Ripple, XRP’s price plummeted. If in November 2020 the cryptocurrency had started to grow back to 70 cents, in December it lost significantly in value. XRP started 2021 at around 20 cents. Today, riding the bullish market, XRP is back to worth $ 1.13, but it remains far from the glories of 2017 when it reached the $ 4 mark.

In addition, many exchanges, frightened by the legal consequences, have preferred delist XRP.

XRP: token or security

The point is that if XRP really were declared a security, exchanges would also be in an awkward position. Selling a security requires adequate licenses. But XRP did not see itself as a security and therefore never produced the licenses that the SEC is now asking for.

The so-called XRP Army now accuses the SEC of having adopted double standards. Eg, Ethereum, which used an ICO to launch, was not persecuted by the SEC. Indeed, one of the most prominent exponents of the SEC, William Hinman, in 2018 came to argue that Ethereum and Bitcoin should not be considered securities. The SEC in the Ripple case branded those words as a personal position.

For XRP fans this is proof that even the SEC wasn’t clear enough.

However, according to those on Ripple’s side, it makes no sense to haunt the XRP company that didn’t launch via ICO and leave Ethereum alone.

ICOs were effectively investment products. The same cannot be said for XRP tokens that do not give holders any right to earn, but they are prey to the laws of the market.

The SEC takes note of the growth of the crypto market

But the SEC really agrees to go after the crypto sector that is currently valid 2 trillion dollars?

Cryptocurrency businesses have grown so much, that starting a lawsuit with one of them means harm the investors the SEC is supposed to protect.

This is what it emphasizes Brian Armstrong:

The Ripple case seems to be going better than expected. Meanwhile the SEC is realizing that attacking crypto is politically unpopular (because it harms consumers). https://t.co/ePLnbqNLwU – Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 26, 2021

“The Ripple case seems to be going better than expected. Meanwhile, the SEC is realizing that attacking cryptocurrencies is politically unpopular (because it harms consumers). The irony is that the people they are supposed to be protecting are the ones attacking them. “

It is also to avoid these short circuits that Coinbase is working on a draft regulation of the cryptocurrency sector to be shared with authorities and institutions.

The lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC is the daughter of an unregulated landscape, which leaves room for interpretation. With clear laws, this will no longer have to happen: crypto assets will benefit, the sector will benefit, but above all retail or institutional investors will be able to earn it, it doesn’t matter.