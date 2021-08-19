Ripple: SEC wants 1 million messages

The head-on collision between SEC And Ripple, one of the causes that will define the world of cryptocurrencies, at least in the United States of America. The latest news from the court is the opposition of Ripple Labs to the last of the requests for SEC.

The authority that supervises the financial markets in the US has in fact requested millions of internal messages between developers and commercial managers of Ripple, a particularly curious request and which does not seem to be all that risky for the lawyers who are trying to save XRP in the USA.

The SEC’s absurd request: the judge’s response is awaited

SEC: “The chats between Ripple employees and management are out

The request is rather curious, given that it is not clear what the SEC would like to obtain from the analysis of more than 1 million internal messages to the company that deals with the technological and commercial development of Ripple. Among the legal analysts who are following the case, the feeling prevails, also confirmed by the lawyers of the group, that the SEC is trying in vain to lengthen the case, to have greater negotiating power, with the times certainly playing against. Ripple.

The SEC’s request for an extensive search is likely to take months to complete and will cost enormously. The SEC’s disproportionate request is even more absurd if we were to take into account the huge amount of documentation already produced by Ripple Labs, which also pertains to internal messaging on Slack of people relevant to the process.

This is the official comment from Ripple’s lawyers, who are determined to do battle also on this specific aspect of the story, with a defensive line that, at least until today, has absolutely had the desired effects, with Ripple continuing to have a clear advantage. with respect to the accusation, now forced to fall back even towards unreasonable demands such as those we are discussing today.

Ripple corrects, but remains among the best of the week

Despite a major correction in the course of the night, Ripple remains one of the healthiest cryptocurrencies among those with greater capitalization. In fact, the coin easily returned to the top fee $ 1.10 and it would seem destined, when the markets return to normal post-summer volumes, to aim for target price that we have fixed within our own XRP forecasts.

Strongly bullish forecasts, which have been for unsuspected times, when many had abandoned the Ripple ship frightened by the lawsuit brought by SEC. A cause that, however, is deflating over time – and with the group that, albeit far from it USA keep closing very important agreements in Asia and Africa. The future of Ripple, for those who will have the patience to wait, could be much brighter than analysts imagine today.