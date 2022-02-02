Ripple sent at least 1.176 billion XRPs

Data shared by the Whale Alert blockchain tracking service shows that in the past 20 hours, an astonishing amount of Ripple’s XRP has been transferred by multiple players into the crypto space. Among them are Ripple’s tech monster, many ODL corridors, and popular exchanges such as Binance.

XRP has turned into huge pieces

The cryptocurrency monitoring team reported that in the past 20 hours, 23 XRP blocks have been tampered with by major cryptocurrency exchanges and tech giant Ripple. Some were over 200 million XRPs

Ripple sent 65,000,000 of XRP to its RL18-VN wallet. It is commonly used to send XRP to external wallets, clients, financial institutions and exchanges, as well as to sell XRP to cover the company’s operating expenses. Subsequently, 10,000,000 coins from this wallet went to the Philippines-based exchange Coins.ph. This exchange operates as an ODL platform in the country.

Another Ripple ODL platform, the Bitso crypto unicorn, received 20,000,000 of XRP from the Bittrex exchange. Bitso is said to have internally transferred 20,100,000 XRPs.

The largest of these 23 transfers were made by anonymous whales and the Coinone exchange: 225,110,270 and 249,999,980 XRP. These are $ 227,928,050 and $ 247,283,180 respectively. The crypto tracer has also noticed these transactions whale alert.

Other participants who sent and received XRP include Binance, BitGo, FTX exchange, Kraken, and the South Korean platform Bithumb. Binance has transferred 120 million of XRP and Bithumb 90 million in its portfolios.

Additionally, 191.4 million XRPs were collected across several anonymous cryptographic addresses. The total amount of XRP (1.176 billion) transferred this time is equivalent to approximately 1.08 billion dollars at current prices. 1 XRP is currently trading for around 92 cents.

Ripple’s strongest year despite SEC troubles

In a Twitter thread posted earlier this week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said 2021 was the company’s strongest year. The legal war with the SEC hasn’t held back business.

According to Garlinghouse, the liquidity-on-demand solution supported by XRP now represents a quarter of the total volume of US dollars transferred via the RippleNet network. Two new ODL lanes were also opened: in Japan and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The lawsuit was initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the last 10 days of December 2020. It is not over yet as both sides continue to win against each other in court.