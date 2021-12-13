Ripple takes revenge against the SEC which does not let go

After the accusation of the SEC to have placed on the market securities far from the laws that regulate financial activities, Ripple (XRP) seems to have brought home a first win. It is a small revenge that, only for now, has partly changed the fate of this trial. However, it does not appear that the SEC is willing to let go that easily. Nonetheless, the situation creates a defensive precedent of no small importance. Furthermore, it shows once again how the US federal body, in charge of stock exchange supervision, is using a hard and aggressive line towards cryptocurrencies.

Ripple is not there and takes home a small rematch against the SEC

There SEC he defines himself as the investor advocate, the entity that promotes equity in the securities markets and shares information on companies and investment professionals. All this with the aim of helping investors to make sound and informed decisions so as to invest with confidence. Too bad, however, that more and more often it seems to cross a certain line between investor protection and the war against cryptocurrencies. A legal example is the Ripple affair.

In practice, according to what happened throughout the trial, the magistrate Sarah Netburn would have asked the parties to present brief memories in support of the prosecution and therefore also of the defense. A sort of evidence founding the arguments of both Ripple that of SEC.

And it is here that the flaw is created which, according to what was declared by the defendants in a statement by the lawyer Matthew C. Solomon, provides a precedent, especially since the SEC he is also the plaintiff of the judgment call of Ripple. Here is what was stated:

The SEC must identify a specific decision-making process and explain in its lien records how each withheld document relates to that process, a burden the SEC has clearly failed to meet to date.

We will see how this ends trial, however, one thing remains clear: the approach of SEC it always proves somewhat aggressive, as denounced once again by Ripple: