Ripple: the lawsuit with the SEC will be resolved in 2022

The long-running legal feud between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission may soon come to an end, according to crypto company’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse. In an interview with CNBC, the company CEO said he was confident that within the next year the situation will be defined and any shadow on the company behind the XRP token will be removed. “I think the judge realizes it’s not just about Ripple, but the issue will have wider implications,” he said.

Ripple: the dispute with the SEC and the regulatory problem

The dispute between the SEC and Ripple arose when the American Stock Exchange Authority accused Ripple Labs of having sold $ 1.3 billion of assets by failing to register. For its part, the San Francisco-based company replied that XRP is not a stock, so it would escape regulatory control.

If the institute led by Gary Gensler were to be right in this lawsuit it could create a very dangerous precedent for the world of blockchain, regarding cryptocurrency mining and above all trading. In particular, all of this fits into a context where the topic of regulation is very hot in this period and institutions around the world have begun to ask themselves the problem given the great rise of digital currencies in the last year.

On this Garlinghouse has expressed himself underlining that the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland are ahead in relation to the issue, while China and India have solved the problem simply by repressing the sector. Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse, also told CNNC that the market is at the beginning of its development and that it will continue to do so in a healthy and positive way. In all of this regulation is a key area for this to happen.

Ripple: who it is and what it represents

Ripple is a company that provides technology to banks and other financial institutions to send money across the world faster and cheaper. Its XRP cryptocurrency is useful for cross-border payments through the On-Demand Liquidity program.

The token surged between late 2017 and 2018, in the wake of the virtual coin rally. In that period it reached a price of 3 dollars, before deflating also following the Ripple dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now the crypto travels just above the 1 dollar value, alternating bursts of euphoria with moments in which it seems to dissolve. Should a positive verdict for Ripple emerge from the courtrooms, it is not excluded that the cryptocurrency could embark on a new rally that projects it towards all-time highs.

Today, however, it is the seventh among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies, with a market value of around 49 billion dollars. Ripple, on the other hand, is currently valued at around 10 billion dollars and can count on investors of the caliber of Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and SBI Holdings.