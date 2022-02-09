Ripple, the Rally Has Started: The $ 1 Goal Back in the Viewfinder?

The price of Ripple XRP has risen above the $ 0.8 area in these hours, triggering a rise that has exceeded + 33% on a weekly basis. This rally of over a third of the aggregate value follows in the footsteps of Bitcoin, recovering strongly above $ 40,000 this week.
Now, an even sharper growth phase could open for Ripple XRP, with the final short-term goal represented by a return to the 1 dollar resistance level.
Precisely, this afternoon at 17:45 the price of Ripple XRP is at $ 0.8223, up + 5% daily.
Ripple price predictions: rally of more than + 33%
At present, Ripple (XRP) is looking at the resistance level of $ 0.91, which may be reached shortly. An extension of the uptrend towards this target would facilitate further pushes into the mid-range of $ 0.95 and then down to the $ 1 level.
Reaching the 1 dollar level would mark for Ripple the exceeding of the highs of the end of December 2021, while for the target of 1.2 dollars dating back to the month of November it may be necessary to wait for a consolidation.
It should be noted that at the current price level of $ 0.83, even the hypothesis of a retracement due to profit taking should not be ruled out.
Precisely, a return below the 78.6% Fibonacci level to the $ 0.75 area could represent the beginning of a broader price correction to the short-term main support at $ 0.69.
The reasons for the rally
In part, Ripple’s solid recovery can be attributed to the imminent closure of the legal proceeding initiated by the SEC over a year ago.
Precisely, according to the lawyer Jeremy Hogan, the next two months could be fundamental for the definition of the case.
Additionally, Ripple recently announced a strategic partnership with Modulr in the payment-as-a-service sector in Europe and the UK. This announcement was also undoubtedly bullish for the cryptocurrency.
