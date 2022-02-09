Ripple, the Rally Has Started: The $ 1 Goal Back in the Viewfinder?

Precisely, this afternoon at 17:45 the price of Ripple XRP is at $ 0.8223, up + 5% daily.

Ripple price predictions: rally of more than + 33%

At present, Ripple (XRP) is looking at the resistance level of $ 0.91, which may be reached shortly. An extension of the uptrend towards this target would facilitate further pushes into the mid-range of $ 0.95 and then down to the $ 1 level.

Reaching the 1 dollar level would mark for Ripple the exceeding of the highs of the end of December 2021, while for the target of 1.2 dollars dating back to the month of November it may be necessary to wait for a consolidation.

It should be noted that at the current price level of $ 0.83, even the hypothesis of a retracement due to profit taking should not be ruled out.

Precisely, a return below the 78.6% Fibonacci level to the $ 0.75 area could represent the beginning of a broader price correction to the short-term main support at $ 0.69.