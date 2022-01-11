Ripple: the self-sufficient house that teaches sustainability

Ripple is an expandable, flexible and zero-consumption housing module, capable of encouraging its occupants to have a sustainable lifestyle through play

Ripple – credits: VIRTUe

Ripple will participate in the next Solar Decathlon Europe 2022

(Rinnovabili.it) – Comes from Eindhoven, Ripple, the zero-consumption house that is modular and adaptable to any urban context, which stimulates the occupants in favor of a sustainable lifestyle.

Much of its existence it owes to the team of students and researchers VIRTUE, of the University of Technology of Eindhoven, committed to the development of an innovative, highly efficient and at the same time high quality housing system.

A ripple of green projects

Ripple – credits: VIRTUE

As the name suggests, Ripple, ripple, wants to create a new design strategy which, like a drop falling into the water, generates a chain ripple in the construction system.

The imagined building is therefore modular And adaptable in multiple contexts, from the urban expansion of the suburbs, to the creation of greater housing density by placing the module on the flat roof of pre-existing buildings for example.

The extreme flexibility of the spaces allows its multiplication to infinity, always combining common spaces with private spaces without ever losing quality.

EQUI the smart consumption management system

EQUI the intelligent system of Ripple – credits: VIRTUE

Ripple – credits: VIRTUE

The material chosen for the construction is wood, natural and ecological, which lends itself well to this kind of intervention.

The passive design of the building envelope of Ripple, careful to keep low consumption and the dispersions, joins a innovative active system. In addition to the production of clean energy thanks to photovoltaic panels placed on the roof and above all, integrated into the facade, the house relies on an intelligent system called IT’S HERE.

It is in fact a highly efficient control panel combined with multiple sensors, capable of helping users to improve their lifestyle. It’s here ensures that energy consumption is distributed in the most economical way possible during the day, for example by programming the washing machine for the night hours, or by managing the heating system according to the presence or absence of occupants.

At the same time the VIRTUe team conceived an app dedicated coaching for sustainability. The platform pushes users to achieve energy efficiency goals and reduction of consumption, rewarding them with virtual coins, which can be spent within the urban “system” of Ripple modules.

“We want to stimulate people in a playful and positive way to live their own sustainability “, says Willem Arts of VITUe.

Freeing up space for biodiversity

Ripple – credits: VIRTUE

The facade houses an essential part of the project, the so-called Solar Belt, a combination of photovoltaic and solar thermal panels perfectly integrated into the casing. The choice of lining materials and the color of the panels creates a sense of continuity along the facade, at the same time freeing up space on the roof. In this way, the roof can be transformed into a roof garden or in a Urban garden, where to produce food at zero km and promote biodiversity.

All components and materials used can be reused later, significantly reducing the impact of the building on the environment.

The Ripple module has already been built and tested in Eindhoven from where, next summer, it will leave for Wuppertal in Germany, where it will take part in the challenge Solar Decathlon Europe 2022.