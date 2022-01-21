Ripple, the wooden house that encourages sustainability

Ripple it’s not just the company that releases the eponymous cryptocurrency XRP. Ripple is also something that has nothing to do with cryptocurrencies: it is also one zero consumption house designed by the Eindhoven University of Technology.

The eco-sustainable housing module.

Ripple means “ripple”. The purpose of those who designed this housing module, that is the students of the VIRTUE of Eindhoven, is to create a home that was sustainable and that encouraged an eco-sustainable lifestyle.

It’s about a wooden structure made up of 80% materials that can also be reusable. The house adapts to be installed even on existing buildings, so that it can also be a solution for those urban spaces already lacking on areas for new constructions.

Ripple is complete with colorful solar panels on its facade. This allows you to save space on the roof which can be used for social activities.

It is also equipped with an intelligent system called IT’S HERE which encourages the inhabitants of the house to a sustainable and savings-oriented lifestyle. For example, EQUI ensures that electricity consumption is equally distributed throughout the day.

For example, it tells users when is the best time to turn on the washing machine or dishwasher.

An app to encourage eco-sustainability and make money

The VIRTUe team is also working on an app, called Recapp, which will be a social platform with which Ripple residents can earn digital tokens if they pursue eco-sustainable behaviors. The app sets monthly goals that are achieved for example taking fewer showers and eating healthily.

Tokens can be spent in a digital world that will function like a game, such as The Sims.

Willem Arts of VIRTUe explained:

“We want to stimulate people in a playful and positive way to start living in a more sustainable way”.

Ripple, the modular home for the city of the future

Ripple looks a bit like a Lego brick, like a drop to change the way we build cities. It can be fitted into complex residential structures as it is perfectly modular.

The fixed part are of the wooden columns which guarantee the capacity and duration of the cement, without negative emissions. The flexible part are the facades, the modules, the bathroom and the kitchen which can be disassembled, reassembled, changed and replaced.

Inside, the corridors become common spaces that encourage the sharing of environments and appliances. It is in these common spaces that EQUI is found which takes the forms of an interactive display.

The Ripple module, after being exhibited in Eindhoven, will take part in the Solar Decathlon Europe 2022 and perhaps this competition will be the first step to encourage the construction of different cities.