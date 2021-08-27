Ripple, timid signs of recovery | Our analysis

Ripple back to scare those who preceded it in the ranking of market capitalization, after one run incredible in August that he brought it back over $ 1 fee – a price level that few thought possible.

A progression in line with what our analysts predicted, which is due to many innovations on the protocol – and to a lawsuit against SEC which is no longer scary. In front of target even higher even for the short term, a recap of everything that is happening in the world of Ripple.

Ripple among the best of August – and it may not end there

The stock exchange pending trial against the SEC

The stock exchange listing of Ripple, or rather, of the group that controls it, it is news that we premiered a few weeks ago on Cryptocurrency.it and which has stopped talking, at least in public conferences concerning the token and its future projects. In our opinion, however – which is confirmed by rumors of the corridor – everything would be in preparation for when the lawsuit against SEC it will be back – that is, when it comes to the end of one of the most absurd legal proceedings in the history of the financial world.

A cause to which we will return shortly – which despite being deflated continues to be an obstacle to the expansion of Ripple in the most important financial circuits. The stock exchange listing will do from vector towards the higher price levels that analysts have predicted in the medium and long term, price levels that could make the fortune of those who have decided to invest in XRP now.

The lawsuit against SEC slowly drags on and has lost propulsion

SEC no longer seems to have the proverbial cartridges to shoot and must play defense, even by virtue of a recent conflict of interest emerged for one of the SEC executives who filed the lawsuit. The positions have now clearly reversed and concerns are minimized.

However, we must deny those who believe that the trial will close in a few weeks – given the legal timeframes of the courts and given the clear desire to SEC to pursue this cause for as long as possible – even if it results in a stalemate. The extension of the procedure is in fact functional a SEC to postpone several fundamental decisions about the world of cryptocurrencies – decisions that also affect Bitcoin and other coins and tokens of absolute importance, although this strategy has not yet been publicly admitted by the authority that supervises the US markets.

CBDC: Can Ripple really have its say?

They are the third element of the moment – which can be deduced from the enormous amount of material produced by Ripple’s press offices on the subject digital currency, the virtual currencies that will report to central banks. Ripple is aware of the fact that it has an ideal infrastructure for this type of initiative, which it will also try to push to various governments.

If this were to be the case – and if Ripple were to manage to close even just one handful of chords in this sense, we would be facing an important evolution for the protocol and for its own RippleNet, with important repercussions also on the price of the XRP token.

XRP forecasts: what can we expect from the coming months?

We were among the few to believe that Ripple could return above altitude rather easily $ 1. Our Ripple forecasts they remain very optimistic, both in the short and in the long term, taking into account that in the short term they will still be able to see interesting price movements, particularly in a phase of relatively low volumes for the entire sector.

Overall, a new season has opened for Ripple – which will not necessarily stop now – with the token now firmly on top $ 1.10 and ready to target short-term targets close to $ 2. SEC permitting.