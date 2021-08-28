Ripple vs SEC: August 31 is the deadline for the future of crypto

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 will be a decided day for the Ripple cryptocurrency. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs have now come to an end regarding the lawsuit brought by the US Authority itself against the producers of the altcoin Ripple. Let’s see all the details.

Ripple and SEC: the future of cryptocurrency will be decided on August 31st

The lawyers representing Ripple have challenged the generalized use of some regulations by the SEC to protect information deemed sensitive by the defense, but which cannot be used by the defense during the litigation, as it relates to matters involving government political decisions. .

The US Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Ripple Labs of not equating the XRP sales to an offer of securities. If this accusation were to be proven it could set a dangerous precedent for all companies active in mining and trading on digital currencies.

August 31 will be a fundamental day not only for resolving the lawsuit, but also for understanding what the impact of the Legislator’s decisions will be on Ripple’s prices. Depending on what happens, the future of the cryptocurrency will likely be decided. In fact, next Tuesday the deadline for the presentation of the facts by the defense expires.

The SEC wants to “oblige the production of internal and inter-agency documents”, according to what was declared by the lawyer Filan. The parties in these days would be moving for a short extension of the deadline until November 12, 2021, but in any case, investors are anxiously awaiting Tuesday.

Ripple: pending the SEC, expansion continues

This breaking-news anxiety has attracted more investors to the market. Active addresses recorded steady growth throughout the month of August from 10,000 to 21,600. In addition, the high development activity of the Ripple network is arousing the interest of the market. Ripple Labs is in fact continuing to expand its operations in the South Asian market.

The company has added Global Money Express, the leading money-transfer agency in South Korea, to its list of clients, and a joint venture with SBI Holdings to create the “SBI Ripple Asia “.