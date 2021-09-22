Ripple vs SEC | The judge protects the agency

A small one victory for SEC, in the lawsuit that will be definitive for the world of cryptocurrencies, or the one against Ripple. The judge Netburn in fact, it denied Ripple access to employee transaction history SEC.

Data that would have shown, according to Ripple’s lawyers, that those directly involved in the decision-making process of the most important financial authority in the world actually have interests direct And financial to define Ripple a financial title.

The good news is that $ XRP was not affected by this evolution of the trial and that he held above $ 0.94, before returning to grow in the wake of other cryptocurrencies.

CopyTrader to copy the best – or to peek into their movements – along with CopyPortfolios for those who prefer to operate on mixed crypto baskets, which include all the best protocols.

Ripple wants to see clearly, the judge objects

Despite the cause between SEC And Ripple is now deflated – and hardly able to stir the markets – there is still room for the last fireworks. To the lawyers of Ripple Labs a points win doesn’t seem to be enough – and they keep attacking along whatever channel they can.

The last request, in chronological order, was to access the transaction history of SEC employees. The point to prove is that someone in the SEC had an advantage in the declare XRP financial title, resulting in ban from different exchanges on the ground USA, collapse of the token value and advantage for other competing projects.

A request that was denied by the presiding judge, Sarah Netburn, who said that the individual positions of SEC employees cannot add anything to the truth at this point in the case. A position that, respectfully, we do not feel like sharing, but which at the same time probably will not be able to invest fate of a process that sees Ripple in clear advantage.

Which was also confirmed by markets – who have not responded in an overly negative way to the news – and who are allowing to $ XRP to return to altitude $ 1, after having resisted in an almost heroic way around the $ 0.94, a level that was considered by many analysts as the fundamental support on which short-term destinies would be played.

With the cause that is worth… little, here’s what the technical analysis says

In a situation where clearly the cause can still express very little in terms of its impact on the market, resorting to technical analysis can be useful for anyone who is looking to break into Ripple in these hours.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 1-week moving averages on $ XRP

The horizon we apply is weekly – and moving averages – except for the one with coefficient 10, they are all positive. Sign of a good relative strength of XRP, which will however also be confirmed by the technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 ADX SELL 🔴 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 STOCH NEUTRAL 1 Week Indicators on $ XRP

The picture is excellent here too, with the solo ADX which is negative, MACD instead it signals a positive trend and overall a clear bullish position. A painting that goes hand in hand with ours Ripple forecasts – which indicate target price significantly higher than current market prices. Those who want to enter Ripple could therefore still have a window available.