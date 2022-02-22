Ripple vs SEC: “The truth has come to light”

The executive director of RipplBrad Garlinghousehas declared that “the truth has come to light” after the opening of 2012 legal memorandums for the accusation filed by the SEQ according Brenda Ngari at ZyCrypto.

Court documents unsealed on February 18 indicate that in a February 2012 memo sent to Jed McCaleb and Jesse Powell, The International Law Firm Perkins Coie LLP advised Ripple not to sell “NewCoin” through what appears to be a ICOas it would result in classification as a security.

Ripple had to review its business model and went back to the same law firm, which led to the second memorandum in october of the same year. In this, that he was sent to Chris Larsen and Jed McCalebwas more optimistic than the previous one and suggested that Ripple credits (basically XRP) probably would not be considered a security under federal law. However, he cautioned that there was a slight risk that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might not see things the same way.

After this analysis, the law firm further warned Ripple against promoting XRP as a “investment opportunity”, and added that “if Ripple Credits are bought and sold on the secondary market, people who buy Ripple Credits may do so with the expectation of higher value caused by increased demand and limited supply.”

Now Garlinghouse believes “the truth has finally come out.” Everyone can clearly see that the securities regulator waited eight long years to decide that it did not agree with Perkins Coie and that it subsequently “decimated thousands and thousands of XRP holders (whom it supposedly protects) in the process.”

The Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderotysays that “the conclusion of the now-public memos from 2012 is clear: XRP does not constitute values“.

“The fact that Ripple had the foresight to seek legal advice from a prominent firm in 2012, in the absence of clear case law and 5 years before the SEC started talking about digital assets, is to be applauded,” Alderoty concluded.

Memoranda in favor of Ripple

The SEC sued Ripple in december 2020 for allegedly raising more than 1.3 billion dollars through a Unlicensed security offering of XRP tokens. In response, Ripple has been aggressively trying to prove that XRP is not a security asset.

James K. Filan, a defense attorney who has been closely following the SEC lawsuit against Ripple, believes that Ripple was being careful, not reckless, when it sought legal advice from a reputable law firm in 2012. “It seems to me that Ripple was being very proactive, which is very important. Certainly, there is nothing in these memos to suggest Ripple was being reckless or ignorant of any substantial risk. In fact, the memos suggest the opposite: that Ripple was being careful.”

The big question on everyone’s mind is, what happens now that Ripple’s two crucial legal memorandums have been revealed? According to Filan, the memos are “generally favourable” for Ripple and the two individual defendants, Brad Garlinghouse and President Chris Larsen, in the ongoing securities lawsuit with the SEC.

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Christopher Giancarlosays he stands by his lengthy 2020 article where he stated that XRP did not qualify as a security under the application of the Howey test.

Rippl It is trading at 0.7780 in the early hours of this Monday and the crossing of the moving averages, the 70-period one below the 200-period one, would give us a bearish signal.

